(The Daily Beast)   The word "homosexual" only started appearing in the Bible in 1946 due to a mistranslation, and fortunately it was a minor oversight which never had any real-world implications for people's beliefs, politics, or actions   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja
41 minutes ago  
Poring over thousands of historical documents, centuries of ancient texts, and Bible translations in many languages, the experts in the film conclude that two Greek words were mistranslated to mean homosexual. One more accurately means effeminate. The other connotes a person who was a sexual abuser and who had harmed someone.

Yes. Yes, they were "mistranslated." The translators certainly didn't have their own agenda and see an opportunity to conflate two terms that would already have had negative connotations into one that established a useful political wedge. There's no chance that could have happened. Just one little oopsie, and God's already forgiven them.
 
bloobeary
35 minutes ago  
Good luck convincing the yahoos in this country who are convinced that the bible was written in english by a Jesus Christ who looks like a country music album cover, minus the cowboy hat.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That
33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy
31 minutes ago  
So, religious people were totally cool with the gays prior to 1946?

I mean... we also added God to f*cking everything in the 50's because of the Soviets... we did a lot of f*cked up sh*t in that timeframe... but I think hatred for the gays has been around forever.

But, using the bible for gay hate was probably intentional rather than unintentional. Gives bigots a lovely excuse for their hatred.
 
BenSaw2
27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Poring over thousands of historical documents, centuries of ancient texts, and Bible translations in many languages, the experts in the film conclude that two Greek words were mistranslated to mean homosexual. One more accurately means effeminate. The other connotes a person who was a sexual abuser and who had harmed someone.

Yes. Yes, they were "mistranslated." The translators certainly didn't have their own agenda and see an opportunity to conflate two terms that would already have had negative connotations into one that established a useful political wedge. There's no chance that could have happened. Just one little oopsie, and God's already forgiven them.


BryanCranstonYoureGoddamnRight.gif
 
I Ate Shergar
22 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer
18 minutes ago  
"the experts in the film conclude that two Greek words were mistranslated to mean homosexual."

A few problems here:

1. First, this article fails without pointing out examples of passages affected by this "mistranslation." I suspect I know some of the passages, but we can save that for later.
2. The passages from the Old Testament discussing homosexuality wouldn't really be affected by this problem. (Yes, yes, I know, shrimp and mixed fabrics, but also different grades of murder.)
3. One of the strongest condemnations of homosexuality in the New Testament doesn't contain any words that are translated as "homosexual" in any translation I can find:

"Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.

Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.

And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind and to things that should not be done. They were filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, covetousness, malice. Full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, craftiness, they are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, rebellious towards parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless. They know God's decree, that those who practise such things deserve to die-yet they not only do them but even applaud others who practise them."-Romans 1:24-32

(That was the NIV, but the KJV, NASB, and RSV are all about the same.)
---------

I'll speak plainly: Yes, I think that's gross, and yes, translation is a human process, and human processes are politically influenced. And I think it's even possible that the word they're talking about might be mistranslated in various places. But it's still a pretty big leap to conclude that any perceived homophobia in the New Testament was inserted after the fact.
 
FlashHarry
17 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [miro.medium.com image 782x474]


Ah, yes, the "Wicked Bible." Classic!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
12 minutes ago  
Mistake my ass.
 
mistahtom
11 minutes ago  
Hitler imprisoned gays before 1946 so, the Bible is a tool of fascism.
 
Weaver95
10 minutes ago  
That's not the only "mistaken translation" in the christian bible.
 
guestguy
10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
10 minutes ago  
The inerrant word of the Lord, ladies and gentlemen...
 
spongeboob
10 minutes ago  
I thought the only real Bible is the King James version
 
Heamer
10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
10 minutes ago  
There is no way that was an accident. Translation does not work that way. I'm not even speculating - translators really do not work in a way where that could have been erroneous. It is just heresy, stiraght-up, flat-out, no way to explain it otherwise, heresy.
 
NewportBarGuy
10 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [miro.medium.com image 782x474]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
9 minutes ago  
I really don't give a shiat what any religion says or doesn't say about anything. Mistranslation or not, anyone who is still bigoted against gay people can fark right off.
 
Karma Chameleon
9 minutes ago  
How's that Senate vote to protect gay marriage coming by the way?
 
Nah'mean
9 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [miro.medium.com image 782x474]


What few people know is that the proper translation for that commandment is actually "Thou shalt not admit adultery."
 
Somaticasual
9 minutes ago  
The real harm would be including leviticus at all. A hateful man, and far more of a roman than a christ...
 
Harry Freakstorm
7 minutes ago  
Was it supposed to be Homer Sexual?
 
Myk-House of El
7 minutes ago  
The Pope dies and, naturally, goes to heaven where he's met by a reception committee of angels.
After a whirlwind tour, The Pope is told that he can enjoy any of the myriad recreations available.
He decides that he wants to read all of the ancient original text of the Holy Scriptures, so he spends the next eon or so learning the languages.
After becoming a linguistic master, he sits down in the library and begins to pour over every version of the Bible, working back from the most recent "Easy Reading" to the original handwritten script.
The angel librarian hears a loud scream, and goes running toward its source only to find the Pope huddled in a chair, shaking and crying.
"The R! They left out the R!"
"What do you mean?" the angel librarian asks.
After collecting his wits, the Pope sobs again, "The word was supposed to be CELEBRATE!"
 
Theaetetus
7 minutes ago  
Leviticus 18:22 says you shouldn't lie to men the way you would lie to women, so pillow talk while cuddling with your bros has to really be sincere.
 
Stud Gerbil
6 minutes ago  
Where to start?   Well, how about @1450.  Every preacher creature on earth is the result of Gutenberg's goddamn invention.  Making "holy scriptures" available to every baboon on earth was not a great idea.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
6 minutes ago  
You're never going to "well, actually" anybody's faith. No one gives a shiat. Faith is an after-the-fact justification.

Hell, they've been ignoring and intentionally doing the opposite of all of Jesus' actual words and actions (healing the sick, taking care of those less fortunate, being nice to people), you think they're going to give a shiat about a "woopsy daisy, turns out you aren't supposed to hate these people"?
 
Mikey1969
6 minutes ago  
Never heard anyone cite this, they go for that 'If a man layeth with another man' thing, but I've never actually seen them point to the word "homosexual", which would be a red flag to me, because that's a modern word.
 
Dodo David
5 minutes ago  
The Apostle Paul coined a Greek word that he uses in 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 and 1 Timothy 1:8-11. That word is ἀρσενοκοῖται, which is transliterated as arsenokoitai.

According to linguist Dr. William J. Poser, arsenokoitai literally refers to a man having sex with another man. (See "The Tort of Negligent Translation".) In short, arsenokoitai describes an act of sodomy.
 
mikalmd
5 minutes ago  
It was really " Hobo Sexual " when he was calling them a farking bum ..
 
PirateKing
4 minutes ago  
Neat.

I'll just keep respecting other people because of their fundamental humanity though, thanks.
 
Russ1642
4 minutes ago  
So what? They're bickering about translation errors in a work of fiction.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
3 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Neat.

I'll just keep respecting other people because of their fundamental humanity though, thanks.


Careful, last time someone did that they nailed him to a plank and started singing songs about how he wanted it.
 
ChrisDe
2 minutes ago  
"Joystick" never appeared in the bible until 1978.
 
Jesterling
2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was it supposed to be Homer Sexual?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/gis for sexual Homer
 
waxbeans
2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, religious people were totally cool with the gays prior to 1946?

I mean... we also added God to f*cking everything in the 50's because of the Soviets... we did a lot of f*cked up sh*t in that timeframe... but I think hatred for the gays has been around forever.

But, using the bible for gay hate was probably intentional rather than unintentional. Gives bigots a lovely excuse for their hatred.


What?  I don't know about religion specifically.  But. It wasn't uncommon for Romans to have sex with young men until they got married.  And it wasn't uncommon for Romans to have affairs with staff. Of the same sex that was young.  And poor. It was a whole thing.
 
Kalyco Jack
1 minute ago  
Who cares? The Bible is a collection of fairy tales for morons anyway.
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 minute ago  
So, just plumbing the concordance, my guess is that the first word is "Arsenokoites". According to Strong's concordance for the ASB, the word appears in two places: 1st Corinthians 6:9 and 1st Timothy 1:10. In both instances they're one-off appearances in lists of sins.

(The other might be "Malakos" which is translated in Corinthians as "effeminate" but in Matthew and Luke as "Man in soft clothes." That word appears to be a "Darmok and Jalad"-style cultural reference to some person or group of people.)

Again, just a concordance search, but seems to line up with words that are translated as "homosexual" or "effeminate" in the New Testament.
 
Moose out front
1 minute ago  
Maybe religions are just made up?

Maybe there's no gods at all, maybe "holy" books are just a bunch of stuff powerful people wrote themselves in order to maintain power?
 
Concrete Donkey
1 minute ago  
The bible we read is not the bible that was originally written. We take our spellcheck and education for granted these days, but those didnt exist back then. No typewriters, no machines of any kind. Just a monk in a room copying the last version they had to a new one. Because it was usually only done when a book was at the end of its life, it would be years between writings. Words were added or changed due to the damage the book had (holes in words making them guess or just fill in the blank), or because they couldnt read what the last guy wrote, so they guessed.

Do that for a couple thousand years and you change a LOT of things
 
sat1va
1 minute ago  
Wait until they hear the word for young woman was mistranslated as virgin into Greek, which is the entire basis for the virgin birth and divinity of Jesus.
 
drayno76
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad
less than a minute ago  
This is nonsense. While using the term 'homosexual' is a 20th century translation the eleven verses that relate to homosexuality (specifically gay men, lesbians get a pass because women aren't real people) are obviously talking about male gay intimacy. All those verses are in the Old Testament though. Jesus didn't say jack shiat about homosexuality. Sure, he was known to kiss guys, not get married (which was unheard of for a middle aged rabbi), and travel with a bunch of unrelated men - but otherwise the New Testament had nothing to say about it.
 
