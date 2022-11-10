 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   Small town tree leaving today. It's gonna make a brand new start of it. Then find that it's lumber one. Practically anywhere. New York, New York   (dailygazette.com) divider line
9
    More: News, Christmas tree, Queensbury Norway Spruce, Rockefeller Center, QUEENSBURY, Saratoga County, Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, journey Thursday, Spruce  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2022 at 4:34 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It made like a tree and got out of there
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems like it's awfully early for anyone's Christmas tree to be cut. How do they intend to keep it fresh for that long?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dawid Podsiadlo - Małomiasteczkowy
Youtube X2XWBcd5jn0
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has this been conifermed?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Biden should issue an EO banning the harvest of trees for "Christmas".  The farking magats of NYC should be shamed for their assault on the Giasphere.
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People still won't see the forest for the tree.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That'll spruce up the place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Norwegian Spruce beautiful plumage
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.