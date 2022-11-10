 Skip to content
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's fun to take all the MDMA 🎵
It's fun to take all the MDMA!  🎶
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Needs a touch more jaundice.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The smoking gun still exists?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, Data really let himself go
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That has to be contacts.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DEMON!!!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh how bad could it be?
*clicks link*
OH DEAR GOD I SHOULDN'T HAVE DONE THAT!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her Dad:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should've let her hold the ring, man...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 244x183]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Contacts.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The use of certain drugs can cause constricted pupils, which might explain the pinpoint peepers

No. Drugs wouldn't make her irises magically disappear. It's Halloween contacts of some kind.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brother and Sister:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those are contact lenses.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too late...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That has to be contacts.


Ya think?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These eyes - The Guess Who (1969)
Youtube Dizc8jVdIh8
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


 Friend and I used to joke that, when he was a kid, Gowron played with model airplane glue and had an unfortunate accident.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We'll get the taser barbs out of you after booking, lady.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [YouTube video: These eyes - The Guess Who (1969)]


I prefer this version
These Eyes | Superbad | Michael Cera Singing Scene HD
Youtube N3ytgca9zUk
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm a little surprised the cops didn't make her take the decorative contacts out, seeing as one of the reasons for a mug shot is identification and eye color is certain a trait used for that purpose.
 
