(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Civic Pride day, so let's all share pictures of our fine Honda automobiles
36
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time there's a Honda Jizz in front of me, I know my journey is going to involve top speeds of anywhere from 19-20mph.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've owned a handful of civics they are great. Just a normal car. If honda made an electric one I would have gotten that instead of a hyundai.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive a different Honda, but I was proud to take my compulsory post-votey sticker pic in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must be what's wrong with my Corolla. Shame.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a pic of my Honda..But it has a motor in it...Unlike Fonda..
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Honda Element was one of the finest multi-use vehicles I've ever owned.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ebaymotorsblog.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.hotcarsimages.comView Full Size

Like putting a spiked collar on a chiuhuahua
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I don't have a pic of my Honda..But it has a motor in it...Unlike Fonda..


So you drive an NSX? Because Fonda ain't got a motor in the back of her Honda.

/owns a Civic
//it's reliable and frustrating all at the sane time
///I'll happily get rid of it once it finally dies. So, never I guess
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mines a Hybrid!
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: [static1.hotcarsimages.com image 470x246]
Like putting a spiked collar on a chiuhuahua


I'm in my 40's and think that looks pretty cool....
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My two eldest kids each have one.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A more "bang for your buck" car than my 91 CRX Si is yet to be built.  God that was fun brand new...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - What's the point in having a Honda if you can't show it off
Youtube UJrVE0s4s7I
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: TypoFlyspray: [static1.hotcarsimages.com image 470x246]
Like putting a spiked collar on a chiuhuahua

I'm in my 40's and think that looks pretty cool....


Until you stand next top it and it comes up to your elbow

/ Slight exaggeration
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've had 2 Hondas since 2008. Except for routine maintenance I have only had to replace one taillight bulb.

They are also in the top 10 for most American made parts.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Funny, I thought it was this past Tuesday.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I drive a different Honda, but I was proud to take my compulsory post-votey sticker pic in it.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


The one thing Ohio does better thsn most states is the voting stickers.

The ones in PA are so boring in comparison.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My sons have inherited my beloved Hondas, an Accord and an Odyssey. I've transitioned to Toyotas and old Volvos.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My 1990 Civic Si.  Best car I ever had.
(oh, and my ex next to it)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1998 Odyssey. Most versatile car ever. 3 rows of seats that can fold away to nothing. Smooth and reliable. Brother in law bought it off us in 2014, has over 300k on it. Still his daily driver.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: [ebaymotorsblog.com image 850x500]


The OG!

I had a 2013 and a 2016 Civic in my time.  My daughter drives the 2013 and I lease-ended the 2016 and got a Kia Forte.  More features, lower price.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

First time walking on a frozen lake. As a southerner, this was terrifying.
Then I saw a few cars drive by.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chrisco123: A more "bang for your buck" car than my 91 CRX Si is yet to be built.  God that was fun brand new...


I miss my 87 CRX. My first new car, drove it for 10 years without a single issue.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: [ebaymotorsblog.com image 850x500]


My favorite CVCC story of all time:

https://jalopnik.com/when-honda-gave-gm-one-of-historys-most-amazing-smackdo-1576732771/amp
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chrisco123: A more "bang for your buck" car than my 91 CRX Si is yet to be built.  God that was fun brand new...


I had a red '87 Renault 5GT Turbo.  It was a jet-propelled biscuit tin and was awesome:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: [i.pinimg.com image 300x240]


GREATEST MOTORSPORT PASS EVER - Honda Civic vs Holden Commodore VP - Bathurst 12 Hour Support Race
Youtube N81cEqZEDVQ
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby, just you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not mine, but the best car I ever owned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Mr. Shabooboo: I don't have a pic of my Honda..But it has a motor in it...Unlike Fonda..

So you drive an NSX? Because Fonda ain't got a motor in the back of her Honda.

/owns a Civic
//it's reliable and frustrating all at the sane time
///I'll happily get rid of it once it finally dies. So, never I guess


Element! Best car evar..
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is what mine looks like. Manual.  
cdnblob.fastly.carvana.ioView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

