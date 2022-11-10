 Skip to content
(CNN)   University of Kentucky president to student that hurled racist slur at a black student: GTFO of our campus... permanently. Duke Sucks   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Padding that resume for that spot on Fox News.  She's already blond and dumb.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Padding that resume for that spot on Fox News.  She's already blond and dumb.


And drunk.

Watch out Judge Pirro!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
U of Kentucky President will quietly resign in six months, I'm guessing. It's a state that doesn't tolerate the tolerant very  and definitely not if you hold racists accountable
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've bleeped out the entire video thing. They have piles of evidence against her but they won't show it to us.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-but I'm pretty and blonde‽ You can't do this to me!
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a Very sloppy, very racist drunk. She'll be perfect for dusting the jerky at the gas station while working the graveyard shift.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?


She'll transfer to a more racist college and be just fiiiine.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, her dismissal from school meant she had plenty of free time to go vote for Rand Paul.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

She'll transfer to a more racist college and be just fiiiine.


Liberty University probably offered her a full scholarship.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?


she can attend here and take pottery classes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?


She probably can transfer the credits. However, a different university may have different course requirements for the same major.

Besides, should potential future employers happen to Google her name . . .
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure she will land on her feet and become a trophy wife, Fox news correspondent, or a perpetual victim on RW shows.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just taking one for the team. No one feels confident in doing this unless it's from a from a position of support. She just got a little carried away and said the quiet part out loud. She'll be a martyr for "free speech" by tonight after she appears on Tucker's show.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown to "this isn't who I really am" commencing.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

She'll transfer to a more racist college and be just fiiiine.


More racist than Kentucky?  Checks list...Oh, my.  Yeah, she'll be fine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's home to the $350,000 home and wait for OAN to call.  Fox isn't in play for this one.

In a few years, she'll be the gun toting, Bible quoting darling of the Kentucky republicans.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just a 22 year-old kid who made a mistake!  Repeatedly!
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Hey yaaaaaaallllll whats goin on here?
 
Turbogod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky?  I guess there's gonna be some proud parents at that dinner table this Thanksgiving!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: deanis: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

She'll transfer to a more racist college and be just fiiiine.

Liberty University probably offered her a full scholarship.


They tend to like 'em sober.
And quiet.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Padding that resume for that spot on Fox News.  She's already blond and dumb.


I'm wondering how long it'll take the GQP to threaten the university's budget or something to get her ban removed.
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Countdown to "this isn't who I really am" commencing.


Yup.

Look, I get that when people are drunk they do/say things that they wouldn't when sober.

But drunk people never say things that they don't *believe*, at least deep-down. You find out what people are *really* like when they are drunk.

The trick is where do you draw the line. Lots of people, maybe even most people, are farking weird and creepy on some level. If they keep it under control, that's fine. But people that are racists, deep down? Even if they keep it under control, it's hard to let it slide.

Not defending this twit, by the way. She deserves everything she is getting. I just think it's an interesting philosphical question: How responsible for your words/actions are you when you are under the influence?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance we could trade her for Brittney Griner?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

She probably can transfer the credits. However, a different university may have different course requirements for the same major.

Besides, should potential future employers happen to Google her name . . .


When you use the right to be forgotten, does that work in the whole World, or just in the EU?
 
Lafcadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some questions about re-enrolling elsewhere: while gen-ed credits often transfer, most universities will not accept transfer credits for major-required courses.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I guess it's home to the $350,000 home and wait for OAN to call.  Fox isn't in play for this one.

In a few years, she'll be the gun toting, Bible quoting darling of

member of the house for the Kentucky republicans.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?


I'm sure Liberty University will take her.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kyproud.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lafcadio: Some questions about re-enrolling elsewhere: while gen-ed credits often transfer, most universities will not accept transfer credits for major-required courses.


Maybe for graduate level coursework, but at my college, anything 400 level and below were transferrable. But it was also a public University, so maybe they were required to be.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

I'm sure Liberty University will take her.


.....or, better yet, Hillsdale College.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has A LOT of potential for EKU!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she'll be successfully running for Congress soon with the blessings of Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

realmolo: culebra: Countdown to "this isn't who I really am" commencing.

Yup.

Look, I get that when people are drunk they do/say things that they wouldn't when sober.

But drunk people never say things that they don't *believe*, at least deep-down. You find out what people are *really* like when they are drunk.

The trick is where do you draw the line. Lots of people, maybe even most people, are farking weird and creepy on some level. If they keep it under control, that's fine. But people that are racists, deep down? Even if they keep it under control, it's hard to let it slide.

Not defending this twit, by the way. She deserves everything she is getting. I just think it's an interesting philosphical question: How responsible for your words/actions are you when you are under the influence?


Drinking doesn't change who you are.

It reveals it.

I've been drunker than a submariner on a Halifax weekend pass, and not once has a racist word escaped my lips.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

realmolo: culebra: Countdown to "this isn't who I really am" commencing.

Yup.

Look, I get that when people are drunk they do/say things that they wouldn't when sober.

But drunk people never say things that they don't *believe*, at least deep-down. You find out what people are *really* like when they are drunk.

The trick is where do you draw the line. Lots of people, maybe even most people, are farking weird and creepy on some level. If they keep it under control, that's fine. But people that are racists, deep down? Even if they keep it under control, it's hard to let it slide.

Not defending this twit, by the way. She deserves everything she is getting. I just think it's an interesting philosphical question: How responsible for your words/actions are you when you are under the influence?


Entirely. You are 100% responsible for them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

peachpicker: realmolo: culebra: Countdown to "this isn't who I really am" commencing.

Yup.

Look, I get that when people are drunk they do/say things that they wouldn't when sober.

But drunk people never say things that they don't *believe*, at least deep-down. You find out what people are *really* like when they are drunk.

The trick is where do you draw the line. Lots of people, maybe even most people, are farking weird and creepy on some level. If they keep it under control, that's fine. But people that are racists, deep down? Even if they keep it under control, it's hard to let it slide.

Not defending this twit, by the way. She deserves everything she is getting. I just think it's an interesting philosphical question: How responsible for your words/actions are you when you are under the influence?

Entirely. You are 100% responsible for them.


Yup.  Can't say I'm usually a great driver but I was drunk or I usually don't cheat on my wife but i was drunk or I usually don't storm the capital but I was drunk.
Your 100% responsible sober or drunk.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

deanis: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

She'll transfer to a more racist college and be just fiiiine.


She's gonna get a scholarship to Ol' Miss.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
realmolo:

Not defending this twit, by the way. She deserves everything she is getting. I just think it's an interesting philosphical question: How responsible for your words/actions are you when you are under the influence?

I'll answer it legally:  100%.

Philosophically, it really doesn't matter because Sartre and Kierkegaard can't put me in jail.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Your 100% responsible sober or drunk.


* you're

/ don't drink and type
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

peachpicker: realmolo: culebra: Countdown to "this isn't who I really am" commencing.

Yup.

Look, I get that when people are drunk they do/say things that they wouldn't when sober.

But drunk people never say things that they don't *believe*, at least deep-down. You find out what people are *really* like when they are drunk.

The trick is where do you draw the line. Lots of people, maybe even most people, are farking weird and creepy on some level. If they keep it under control, that's fine. But people that are racists, deep down? Even if they keep it under control, it's hard to let it slide.

Not defending this twit, by the way. She deserves everything she is getting. I just think it's an interesting philosphical question: How responsible for your words/actions are you when you are under the influence?

Entirely. You are 100% responsible for them.


So I'm responsible for sleeping with a chick with awful chin hair; even if I'd been drinking all nite?

And. Should ladies own such things too?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

she can attend here and take pottery classes

[Fark user image 850x460]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Perhaps she should apply for admission into Howard University.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"....and that she is "very embarrassed, very remorseful, very humiliated."

This is exactly what needs to happen to racists. They need to be shamed and made to feel completely unwelcome in civil society. There are some among us who want to extend love and understanding in hopes of changing them as people. Good for them, but it's totally ineffective.

People will only change harmful behaviour when they are made to feel unwelcome and uncomfortable, not when they are hugged and heard.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I said it when the story first broke: she'll enroll in a "Christian" college, get her "degree," get married and change her name. It's a slightly embarrassing speed bump for her, but she won't suffer any real consequences. If they manage to pin her with any of the felonies, though, she will lose her right to own a gun or vote. So there's that...and that would be a dealbreaker for most guys looking for a MAGAWife.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image image 425x566]


That's one skinny kentuckian
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: ctighe2353: Your 100% responsible sober or drunk.

* you're

/ don't drink and type


THSI
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Dodo David: maniacbastard: She was a senior as well, does that mean that now she has to start over? Or can she enroll someplace else and transfer the credits?

She probably can transfer the credits. However, a different university may have different course requirements for the same major.

Besides, should potential future employers happen to Google her name . . .

When you use the right to be forgotten, does that work in the whole World, or just in the EU?


EU only.  You know, that scary leftist totalitarian superstate.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This seems like an excellent PR opportunity for University of Phoenix.  "Burned yourself to the ground at school? Transfer those credits and rise from the ashes..."

OK, maybe that needs work.
 
