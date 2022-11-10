 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Butt stuff in eternity   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Giggity, United Arab Emirates, Great Barrier Reef, Sarah Button, Abu Dhabi, airport security, boyfriend's ashes, Dildo, Butt plug  
•       •       •

1815 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2022 at 11:20 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S love.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder what all the buzz is about.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just say no to the AWs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Just say no to the AWs.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I like to say yes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"honey, it's in my will, put my ashes in my butt plug and fly across the nation with them."
 
Theeng
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My bullshiat meter just imploded.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Sarah Button and her former partner who left her the toy when he died"

They explain it later, but that makes it sound like it was his butt plug, and left it to her in his will.

/assumes that there are plastic plugs that won't trip up metal detectors
//also assumes this was an 'influencer' trolling for new followers
 
special20
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While he was alive she complained that he was always up her ass about something.
Weird twist, lady... well played.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theeng: My bullshiat meter just imploded.


A little bit of internet research, shows that this stunt was probably done to drive people to her Instagram/Twitter accounts, and then to direct people to her OnlyFans, where she hopes to make bank.

I'll let people do their own research, if they wish to see more of her.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How will anthropologists in the future reconcile the fact we dealt with our dead by farking ourselves with them?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The intention was initially a joke because he'd spent so much time in there and it was his favourite place" She sounds fun.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"...he'd spent so much time in there and it was his favourite place'."

Looks like he'll be resting in pieces in his favorite place.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was probably an asshole in real life, so she put him in touch with his relatives.

/He might have been a very nice guy
//DNRTFA
///Living permanently in some hotty's sex toy sounds fun until the plastic or metal start breaking down and then the toy gets thrown away and suddenly you're in a dump somewhere and now you're haunting a garbage pit along with a bunch of people killed by the mafia.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
😎
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's how you end up with a haunted ass.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: That's how you end up with a haunted ass.


I've seen this movie.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


HEY LA! HEY LA! MY BOYFRIENDS BACK!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: That's how you end up with a haunted ass.


"Ma'am I know you said you farted but I'm pretty sure your ass just said 'Your soul is mine!"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope for her boyfriends sake that there isn't some after death spiritual connection between your senses and your final resting place.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.


Well you must be fun at parties
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh that? That's my boyfriend's ashes I put into a butt plug. I wear it around most of the time to keep him close.

I didn't have it in today so I parked it on the kitchen table.

Me running away.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Streetwise Hercules: That's how you end up with a haunted ass.

I've seen this movie.


Everything Everywhere all at once?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.

Well you must be fun at parties


What goes on at parties you go to? Pin the plug in the butthole? Spin the phallus? Bobbing for feces?
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "Sarah Button and her former partner who left her the toy when he died"

They explain it later, but that makes it sound like it was his butt plug, and left it to her in his will.

/assumes that there are plastic plugs that won't trip up metal detectors
//also assumes this was an 'influencer' trolling for new followers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: KingOfTown: king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.

Well you must be fun at parties

What goes on at parties you go to? Pin the plug in the butthole? Spin the phallus? Bobbing for feces?


Well yeah.  What do you do?  Cake and ice cream?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cowsaregoodeating: KingOfTown: king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.

Well you must be fun at parties

What goes on at parties you go to? Pin the plug in the butthole? Spin the phallus? Bobbing for feces?

Well yeah.  What do you do?  Cake and ice cream?


Why not all of the above?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Butt why?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And to my beloved girlfriend Paige I leave...
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cowsaregoodeating: KingOfTown: king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.

Well you must be fun at parties

What goes on at parties you go to? Pin the plug in the butthole? Spin the phallus? Bobbing for feces?

Well yeah.  What do you do?  Cake and ice cream?


Sploshing!!
 
Jclark666
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't care how fake this is, this is the most heartwarming story of 2022.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The intention (of the plug) was initially a joke because he'd spent so much time in there and it was his favourite place'."

Their families must be proud.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jclark666: I don't care how fake this is, this is the most heartwarming story of 2022.


It sounds like they were put through the ringer.  Bummer.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Butt why?


Why ask why? Eat butt, guy.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the DREADED VOODOO DICK!

/my ASS!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When it comes out the engraved letters look inlaid.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: That's how you end up with a haunted ass.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: cowsaregoodeating: KingOfTown: king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.

Well you must be fun at parties

What goes on at parties you go to? Pin the plug in the butthole? Spin the phallus? Bobbing for feces?

Well yeah.  What do you do?  Cake and ice cream?


That depends on where the cake and ice cream goes, I assume.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On one hand, yes it's weird. But why is it illegal to fly with them? Seems pretty innocuous.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm in you -Peter Frampton 1977
Youtube EH0dq02TOPQ
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KingOfTown: king of vegas: My butt, and any other butt which I may come into close contact with, only has digestive tract purposes.

Well you must be fun at parties


I would like to be invited to your parties. The ones I go to, it generally never matters if someone does or doesn't like anal.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: On one hand, yes it's weird. But why is it illegal to fly with them? Seems pretty innocuous.


Assuming the story isn't BS, the following is why it isn't innocuous.

"which the law student claims to have worn while going through security in the United Arab Emirates,"
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.