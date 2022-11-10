 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   When you know you're not going to be sober in time for your next AA meeting, there are always options   (kcra.com) divider line
    Scary, significant fire intensity  
bronskrat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But crack is whack
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ha, good headline. I know when I first started AA I didn't take it seriously and was only going because others told me to and I'd often go not sober. But then after almost dying I took it REALLY seriously and did sober up, but I've noticed it's not uncommon for someone to walk in the room drunk or high. The problem with AA is that too many people are forced to go who have no desire to stop their vice. Every meeting I've been to their is a line of people waiting at the end to have the host sign their sheet proving they were there, that they need to show to their counselors or probations officers or whatnot.  I don't know who they think they're fooling, former alcoholics are probably the best at noticing when people are inebriated.

Also AA never helped me and never did a thing for me. I won't knock it for others, but it just wasn't me. I got help thanks to a private therapist.

Also AA never helped me and never did a thing for me. I won't knock it for others, but it just wasn't me. I got help thanks to a private therapist.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That kinda sucks for the participants. That's 22 meetings of support and community each week that members will not have, that they probably need.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People show up to AA meetings drunk all the time. They're just given some coffee and asked if they need a ride, usually.

Shame that someone set fire to such a necessary place for those in recovery.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Recovering alcoholics and still do weed drugs, right?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel one of the greater injustices is that a hall serving a good, noble purpose burns down,
and Mar a Lago is still standing...

//do not burn down mar a lago. Trump's fall should take that down with it....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I feel one of the greater injustices is that a hall serving a good, noble purpose burns down,
and Mar a Lago is still standing...

//do not burn down mar a lago. Trump's fall should take that down with it....


Well, it is in the path of an oncoming hurricane, so...

Give it time.

>waits patiently<
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

All this and more.
/recovering drunkard

Also AA never helped me and never did a thing for me. I won't knock it for others, but it just wasn't me. I got help thanks to a private therapist.


All this and more.
/recovering drunkard
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And that's support that a lot of them actually want.  I'd bet good money the fire was started by someone who was butthurt about a judge ordering them to attend meetings in lieu of jail time for their nth DUI.


And that's support that a lot of them actually want.  I'd bet good money the fire was started by someone who was butthurt about a judge ordering them to attend meetings in lieu of jail time for their nth DUI.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AA certainly helps some, but it's so damn culty it was off-putting to me.

Also AA never helped me and never did a thing for me. I won't knock it for others, but it just wasn't me. I got help thanks to a private therapist.


AA certainly helps some, but it's so damn culty it was off-putting to me.
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should never have "Recovering Arsonists" use the same building as "Alcoholics Anonymous" for their meetings.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Also AA never helped me and never did a thing for me. I won't knock it for others, but it just wasn't me. I got help thanks to a private therapist.


Same here. I tried it for probably six months but just couldn't get into it. I couldn't shake the notion most people there got pleasure out of rehashing all of their past shiatty behavior.

Plus, at least in my groups, cannabis use was judged harshly. As a cannabis user I could never reconcile that with the fact these people were sucking down cigarettes and donuts and coffee just to feel something.
 
