(Guardian)   Surf's up - in Portugal? Whoa   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a big Nazaré wave, THIS is a big Nazaré wave.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/was in Nazaré this July. It was nice. Small waves in summer.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love the ocean. Love it. As a youth I'd go camping on beaches and spend all day in the water, sun up to sun down. It got to a point where I'd spend so much time in the waves that when I got back on land I could still feel the water bouncing me up and down. I think your sense of balance tries to acclimate to the waves so when you get back on land it messes with you a little.

That said, pics/videos of these huge waves are legit terrifying to me. I got a healthy sense of just how little control I have on the water on my tepid little beaches. These waves? Nah.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It helps that Nazaré is still not commercialised: there is no fee to walk out on to the headland, where you can sit where your like, no souvenir shops or tacky cafes.

The trip was organised by the Portuguese Tourist Board.

"There's no tacky tourist stuff there yet, but we're hoping to generate enough tourism to change that."
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Without even clicking, I knew this was Nazare.

It's easily a top 3 big wave spot in the world.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

