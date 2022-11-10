 Skip to content
Have you eaten deli meat or cheese in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, or California in the last year or so? You're gonna die
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very helpful not providing the brand... just don't eat any meat or cheese from a deli.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have, and I have no doubt that I will.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair Smitty, 3 out of 3 people die, though, I suppose you could also argue that we're all immortal until it is proven otherwise.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I'll die knowing the secret to true happiness is... Arrrrrrrg.

Castle Arrg.  Just one tour and you'll be happy forever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already dead inside, so no big deal.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you saying these things are now have a higher lethality level than usual?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I think that stands true even if you haven't....
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you eaten deli meat or cheese in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, or California

Yes, but I was in Pennsylvania while doing so, so I figure I'm safe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
best Deli in Towson MD

Fark user imageView Full Size


and my favorite as a kid growing up in Lake Grove, NY

Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess, I'll die happy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

..You gonna die...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair Smitty, 3 out of 3 people die, though, I suppose you could also argue that we're all immortal until it is proven otherwise.


I have died precisely zero times.

That's all the proof you should need
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those. Been nice knowing y'all. Well, some of y'all.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: best Deli in Towson MD

[Fark user image 850x545]

and my favorite as a kid growing up in Lake Grove, NY

[Fark user image 850x505]

I guess, I'll die happy.


What is a "Delly"??
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....causing 16 infections and one death across six states"


How do you get one dead guy across six states?  Did they smear him like mayo?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: What is a "Delly"??


A misspelling of the word "Deli" obviously. I've always laughed at that.

They made a sandwich there called "the gonzo".  Basically a 12 inch sub/hero with all the works.

Took me two days to finish iat.
 
sxacho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The best Italian subs are at Valenti's in Orwigsburg. I miss them so.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "....causing 16 infections and one death across six states"


How do you get one dead guy across six states?  Did they shmear him like mayo?


Fxt
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess I'm not gonna die.  Cool.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Very helpful not providing the brand... just don't eat any meat or cheese from a deli.


I suspect that it's something the place has to slice up, and there was cross contamination so they can't pin it down.

There was an earlier report that said it seemed to be an abnormally high number of people of russian and Slavic descent, but that could be because one of the delis is in a slavic area or has a good imported slavic food selection so draws an abnormally large slavic crowd.

So we don't know if the culprit was Doctor's Sausage or not.

How to make Doctor's sausage - Cooking with Boris
Youtube G5KBuawg-xw
 
Derek Force
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is why I emulsify, bake, and slice my own meats at home.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We are all going to die anyway, might as well be in a deli-meat coma.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "....causing 16 infections and one death across six states"


How do you get one dead guy across six states?  Did they smear him like mayo?


Space shuttle?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like cheese.

Thats it. Thats the comment. Thats all I have to say about this.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Derek Force: This is why I emulsify, bake, and slice my own meats at home.


While I find that very cool, I don't think a listeria breakout which makes 16 people sick and one dead is sufficient reasoning for most people to follow your lead.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I like cheese.

Thats it. Thats the comment. Thats all I have to say about this.


You MONSTER
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sxacho: The best Italian subs are at Valenti's in Orwigsburg. I miss them so.


I'll have to check that out when I get back up there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

151: hubiestubert: To be fair Smitty, 3 out of 3 people die, though, I suppose you could also argue that we're all immortal until it is proven otherwise.

I have died precisely zero times.

That's all the proof you should need


I've technically died twice, but I got better.
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair Smitty, 3 out of 3 people die, though, I suppose you could also argue that we're all immortal until it is proven otherwise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: 151: hubiestubert: To be fair Smitty, 3 out of 3 people die, though, I suppose you could also argue that we're all immortal until it is proven otherwise.

I have died precisely zero times.

That's all the proof you should need

I've technically died twice, but I got better.


And now I realize I read "immortal" as "mortal"  in your comment, whoops

/Too much coffee
//Not enough coffee
///IT WASN'T MY FAULT I SWEAR
 
sxacho
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: sxacho: The best Italian subs are at Valenti's in Orwigsburg. I miss them so.

I'll have to check that out when I get back up there.


It's like your first kiss, the one you judge all others against.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From the CDC: "Of 13 people with ethnicity information available, 11 are of Eastern European background or speak Russian."

That's actually a pretty useful clue. Probably one of those slavic markets where they sell the weird non-homogenized sausages.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "....causing 16 infections and one death across six states"


How do you get one dead guy across six states?  Did they smear him like mayo?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Too soon?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those are all Blue states, so bye-bye libby libs!

/Someone had to insert politics in this thread.
/Threadjack!
/Slashies!!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chewd: steklo: best Deli in Towson MD

[Fark user image 850x545]

and my favorite as a kid growing up in Lake Grove, NY

[Fark user image 850x505]

I guess, I'll die happy.

What is a "Delly"??


Dude, you're getting a Delly?


I got nothing...
 
docsigma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...wait, which brands?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
