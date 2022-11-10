 Skip to content
(Slate)   Dear Slate: I just got a hot tub and plan to have lots of sex in it and don't care if the neighbors see me. I don't really have a question to ask or anything, just wanted you to know   (slate.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Greg Davies, is that you?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting nekkie in the hot tub is one thing but doing the actual shagnasti will get excessive bodily fluids in your hot tub water and that's just gross.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Photo of the Randy couple:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a candidate for Only Fans
 
70Ford
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Love-ahs with Barbara and Dave - SNL
Youtube gqeQLV04kwU
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.


I can understand teenagers having sex in hot tubs, definitely. Drunken co-eds too. Everyone else should know better.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Slate:

I have neighbors with no expectations of privacy farking in a hot tub. Can I set up a web cam on my property and stream it live?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Photo of the Randy couple:
[Fark user image image 196x258]


Ted Cruz has been hitting the gym. Good for him.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.


This. Sex in water sucks, and anyone that has actually had sex in water knows this.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get a Defoamer...and skim that cum pot often.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the ill-fated series of Harlequin Hot Tub Romances I penned back in the late 1980s: STDs and Legionnaires' Disease.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It takes about one time before you realize hot tub sex is bad sex.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, we have neighbors about 40 feet away, who could see us if they choose

I'm guessing based on their desire to be nude, no one would "choose to" see them nude.

"It's not my fault those women at the bus stop chose to see me nude. I just don't like wearing anything under my trench coat and I was feeling a little warm."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.

This. Sex in water sucks, and anyone that has actually had sex in water knows this.


The Deep saves Dolphin scene | The Boys Season 1
Youtube k5jM95yfKBM
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.

This. Sex in water sucks, and anyone that has actually had sex in water knows this.


I'll combine the two and add "on the beach" to this. Sand is coarse. Gets everywhere. Umm, can't remember the rest of the quote.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Photo of the Randy couple:
[Fark user image 196x258]


So, more of a swimming pool with some 300hp Mercury outboard engines at either end?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Technically the neighbors aren't seeing you, they just are detecting photons that happened to bounce off you in the past.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What if the hot tub was filled wth lube instead of water? It would sure be different sex, and maybe better than normal hot tub sex?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why not invite the most attractive neighbors over for a test run?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't rub your neighbours the wrong way (by having "rubbing" sex the wrong way).
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.


Speak *ribbit* for yourself
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.

This. Sex in water sucks, and anyone that has actually had sex in water knows this.


Silicone lubricants can help. In case anyone wants to try it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Getting nekkie in the hot tub is one thing but doing the actual shagnasti will get excessive bodily fluids in your hot tub water and that's just gross.


And hot tub water in your bodily fluids.  I'm sure a chlorine douche will set the mood just right.

/everyone else has covered this already, but nobody's said "chlorine douche"
//you're welcome for that image
///third slashie is trying to restore its vaginal flora
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Photo of the Randy couple:
[Fark user image 196x258]


Ted Cruz needs to cut down on the McDonald's.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Getting nekkie in the hot tub is one thing but doing the actual shagnasti will get excessive bodily fluids in your hot tub water and that's just gross.


It's also really bad for women, you do NOT want chlorine all up in ya.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Getting nekkie in the hot tub is one thing but doing the actual shagnasti will get excessive bodily fluids in your hot tub water and that's just gross.


Plus, you have to stand outside of the water to actually do it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: greatgodyoshi: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.

This. Sex in water sucks, and anyone that has actually had sex in water knows this.

I'll combine the two and add "on the beach" to this. Sand is coarse. Gets everywhere. Umm, can't remember the rest of the quote.


We asked 100 people the worst palaces to have sex.....

Show me ON THE STAIRS!


/it would be like 4th.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Photo of the Randy couple:
[Fark user image image 196x258]


That narrows it down to -- uhh -- pretty much anywhere in America.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.


It's a cultural leftover from the seventies. You're supposed to have banana flake cocaine and Pina Coladas with the full experience.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  

greatgodyoshi: Pocket Ninja: I've never understood the fascination with sex in hot tubs. Water is a not a performance enhancing substance for most.

This. Sex in water sucks, and anyone that has actually had sex in water knows this.


Especially hot water.

On the other hand, foreplay in a hot tub can be a lot of fun.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.