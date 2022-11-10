 Skip to content
(Guardian)   British national treasure and children's author David Walliams caught out by hot mic on TV talent show. How bad can it be? 'Walliams described a pensioner as "a c*nt", and said another contestant "thinks you want to f*ck them, but you don't"'   (theguardian.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm only an appalling excuse for a human being when I think my remarks are private" is not the defense Walliams seems to think it is.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Without a picture of the contestant I have no way to gauge my outrage.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But is he wrong?
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The same David Williams from Little Britain?   Said something offensive?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "I'm only an appalling excuse for a human being when I think my remarks are private" is not the defense Walliams seems to think it is.


not an excuse it's an explanation
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it's out of context, but kind of sounds like shiat he says all the time for comedic effect
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what? What's so terrible about speaking ing the truth?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was just sleepy and needed some bitty.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
and saying of another: "She thinks you want to fark her, but you don't."

Actually that is a title of one of his kid's books.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's been notoriously gross for years.  Very talented, but cringey.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Always said he was a wrong 'un. Cold, dead eyes of a killer.
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snort: The same David Williams from Little Britain?   Said something offensive?


Hard to believe, I know...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: He's been notoriously gross for years.  Very talented, but cringey.


Username checks-out & sits for Tea & crumpets.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snort: The same David Williams from Little Britain?   Said something offensive?


Walliams. But yes, the same guy.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WhatAtwat.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "I'm only an appalling excuse for a human being when I think my remarks are private" is not the defense Walliams seems to think it is.


(IDNRTA) I heard a line in a movie as a kid that has guided my character all my life. It went something like this: "Integrity is defined by what you do when you think no one is watching."
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Snort: The same David Williams from Little Britain?   Said something offensive?

Walliams. But yes, the same guy.


Don't blame me.  I'm an American.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well? Was the pensioner a c*nt?
 
dogpause
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought he looked familiar and, after reviewing his wiki, remember him from several series. My original surprise has receded, as he's always been a c*nt
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that is it! I am no longer watching BGT.

//What is BGT?
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snort: ukexpat: Snort: The same David Williams from Little Britain?   Said something offensive?

Walliams. But yes, the same guy.

Don't blame me.  I'm an American.


I get it. You're saying: "Hitler did nothing wrong".
We dig it, Bro.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While I am in awe of the presentation, it's really the reveal that gets me.
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's a peculiar manner of beast, didn't he get creepy with his ex wife after they split up?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Well that is it! I am no longer watching BGT.

//What is BGT?


Like LGBT but not as good.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HugeMistake:

Sir Norman Fry Compilation - Little Britain
Youtube REpNTi-9oRQ

You'd think he'd know better
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jimjays: HugeMistake: "I'm only an appalling excuse for a human being when I think my remarks are private" is not the defense Walliams seems to think it is.

(IDNRTA) I heard a line in a movie as a kid that has guided my character all my life. It went something like this: "Integrity is defined by what you do when you think no one is watching."


Oh, please, like none of you ever said anything biatchy about someone else. The clue about Walliams possibly being a bad person isn't his comments, but that someone in the production team leaked them. He must have pissed someone off.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AuralArgument:

Forgot to say nsfw.
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure Simon Cowell has said worse things, but since he's up front about being a jerk, no one would care.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than him pulling down the trousers of underage boys:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/david-walliams-little-britain-controversy-pull-pants-old-video-a9622126.html
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HugeMistake: "I'm only an appalling excuse for a human being when I think my remarks are private" is not the defense Walliams seems to think it is.


Eh, I'm not sure that rises to the level of appalling. Sure it was rude, but it was just rude. It's actually kind of refreshing to see someone just be a general dick.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He seems like a nice person.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've read his books to my son. They are really good, except they have this really clichéd caricature of an Asian shopkeeper which makes me very uncomfortable. I can't unequivocally say it's a racist depiction, but it's very jarring and unnecessary.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Well that is it! I am no longer watching BGT.

//What is BGT?


Britain's Got Talent - or Bollocks, Gunts & Tw*ts. I forget which title the focus group chose.
 
