(STV.tv)   Jason Bourne arrested in Shetland, remembers everything
    Shetland, Lerwick, Fair Isle, Bressay, Northlink Ferries  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been working for Scotland Yard for three decades, but I must say asking THE Jason Bourne for ID was the highlight of my career so far.
 
inert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dkimball
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
RhinoCat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The final novel in Robert Ludlum's series, The Bourne Vagrancy,sold poorly; has never been adapted in to a film; and remains largely unknown.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or does he?
Harry and Paul - The Bourne Identity
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He was just running in the district next to me, too bad seemed like a good candidate

Also Jesus Christ it's Jason Bourne 

BFletch651
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the case.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Tha na h-Eileanan Sgitheanachtrang"    -- Duolingo
 
NoGods
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have the same name as a character John Wayne played in one of his movies. Nobody has ever recognized that though because John Wayne always played John Wayne in movies and few people watch John Wayne movies anymore. Still it was pretty cool the first time I watched it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NoGods: I have the same name as a character John Wayne played in one of his movies. Nobody has ever recognized that though because John Wayne always played John Wayne in movies and few people watch John Wayne movies anymore. Still it was pretty cool the first time I watched it.


Marmaduke?
 
