 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 260 of WW3: Orcs order troop withdrawal from Dnipro River bank as Ukraine forces advance on Kherson. Top US general said Russia and Ukraine each likely have 100,000 troops killed or wounded in the war. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
100
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Ukrainian military, Russia, Russian-occupied city of Kherson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x711]


Gotta get those armor numbers up!
Oh wait... They are running out of armor.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 29 to November 4.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A third straight day of 700+ KIA ruscists? And this with them also supposedly in retreat from Kherson. Good on you UA.

/hoping for the UA to continue kicking ruscist ass.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey shoot
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone. Here's some boston creme donuts, except the creme has been replace with hot cheeze-wiz, so they're more like Philly creme donuts.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm feeling a lot better. The worst of the hurricane has past. I had a brief power outage, still intermittent cable and wifi issues. It's a good day to catch up on neglected IRL stuff. I'm still on sabbatical. Slava Ukraine
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Good morning everyone. Here's some boston creme donuts, except the creme has been replace with hot cheeze-wiz, so they're more like Philly creme donuts.


There's a Tim Horton's around here that does Boston Creme Crullers and they're great.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky's ALIVE!!!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Turkey shoot


I dunno, turkeys are a lot smarter than that. You ever try to shoot one?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had this interaction recently, which I rather enjoyed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: I had this interaction recently, which I rather enjoyed

[Fark user image 425x742]


Also, Russia is going to send in their elite troops now.  They've been holding them back this whole time.  Military strategists understand you always send your least prepared units first.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 425x296]


This is a war, not a Scooby Doo chase scene.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a river in the US that's similar? Trying to conceptualize this.

I helped some coworkers understand the ranges the other day. "Imagine we started shooting rockets into Waco from Austin."

"Haha Waco! fark them!"
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a doughty defence for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that the Russian armored forces may be running out of tanks are false. While Western  sanctions have made procurement of some critical components more difficult, our ingenious military industrial complex has reached back into history to relearn some of the tried and true techniques of our forefathers. To this end, production of military-grade breastplates, greaves, and pauldrons has begun, and our proud tankers are even now going into battle with the best protection a grateful nation can deliver. It is hoped that the ancient techniques which produced the longbow and the Roman Pilum may soon be rediscovered as well.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovably reprehensible and hilarious cab driver Jon was abducted by aliens and anally probed with a cattle inseminator filled with a rich cocaine slurry was simply an advance promotion for the new Russia One science-fiction series, Tsar Trek! Starring Ivan Ivanovich as Captain Kirkovich, the Tsar Ship Suvorov will travel at light speed towards the Tsushima Star System, journeying where no gopnik has gone before! Be prepared to sit on the edge of your seat as the Good Ship Suvorov heads at Warp Factor One into harm's way! See the amazing . . . *touches earpiece* I'm being told the Good Ship Suvorov has broken down in Starbase Eleven. Regardless, we will bring you their heroic exploits as they unfold!

* The ongoing search for generals to replace those lost in Ukraine has identified several possible candidates who demonstrate the skill, initiative, and forward-thinking that the post requires. High command has reached out to Dr. Mehmet Oz, as reports indicate that he may be looking for a job.

* The Ministry of Health would like all Russian soldiers to note that yes, while the packaging from discarded sausage wrappers is primarily made of cardboard, and yes, while most Russian condoms are made of the same substance, it is not advised to have sex with a newly conscripted rifleman with nothing more than a discarded pizza box wrapped around your . . .*touches earpiece* Am I allowed to say that on air? I am? Huh, okay. *Louder* Anyway, if you're gonna bang your trenchmate, wrap your entrenching tool is all I'm saying.

* In positive diplomatic news Bashir Assad has returned to Syria with promises that Russia will not abandon his regime no matter what our military situation may be. He has been presented with a VHS tape which contains both the next two upcoming episodes of Blyaat the Caat and a commemorative recording of a very famous song by Rick Astley, which will no doubt inspire hilarity when he sees it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: andrewagill: I had this interaction recently, which I rather enjoyed

[Fark user image 425x742]

Also, Russia is going to send in their elite troops now.  They've been holding them back this whole time.  Military strategists understand you always send your least prepared units first.


Russia needed to dispose of thousands of pieces of military equipment to purge its inventory of old, worthless equipment that had been manufactured defectively, in order to make room for new, modern, well-built Armata tanks.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste. All for one asshole's private dick-measuring contest.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna get cold in them woods at night.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia calls army out from Kherson | Ukrainian army may be trapped
Youtube HGD5wb9e10M

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Gonna get cold in them woods at night.


Yep. Some will be wearing Canada's finest gear, others will be wondering why they have no socks.

I'm guessing there will be a bunch of them who won't freeze cos they "collected" enough gear from their compatriots.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine liberated a key city in the south - Snihurivka
Youtube HM7hP0l1qwU

Yesterdays Artur "knock 'em out cold my friends"

/Watching brothers kid today, will try to not miss Denys later on
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia withdrawing from Kherson because it has successfully shut down the local Nazi 180 Union Hall after purging its membership roll. Also Russia will take entire city of Kherson with them into Russia as it is actually a an Ancient city-ship, much like Atlantis.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: A third straight day of 700+ KIA ruscists?


How else is Puta going to ethnically cleanse his eastern regions?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming up on Remembrance Day here in Canada.

I think this year I'll be thinking a lot about the Ukrainians.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: andrewagill: I had this interaction recently, which I rather enjoyed

[Fark user image 425x742]

Also, Russia is going to send in their elite troops now.  They've been holding them back this whole time.  Military strategists understand you always send your least prepared units first.


That's what the bad guys always did in Walker, Texas Ranger.  You always save the big fight for the end!
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A retreat during winter combat over unfamiliar ground, no air support and minimal supplies.
Hmm.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

List of Ukrainian Orthodox Churches in the US: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Rapmaster2000: andrewagill: I had this interaction recently, which I rather enjoyed

[Fark user image 425x742]

Also, Russia is going to send in their elite troops now.  They've been holding them back this whole time.  Military strategists understand you always send your least prepared units first.

That's what the bad guys always did in Walker, Texas Ranger.  You always save the big fight for the end!


Pokemon gyms work the same way, too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Public Call Box: A third straight day of 700+ KIA ruscists?

How else is Puta going to ethnically cleanse his eastern regions?


laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the Ukrainian generals and NATO advisors know best. But the Ruskies seem to be pulling back because they over committed too many of their supposedly good troops to a position they can't supply. The Ukrainians were advancing but they didn't storm the place head-on like idiots, which is what the Russians would had done. So Kyiv didn't sacrifice a ton of men as the Ruskies likely intended. Ukraine was apparently willing to let supply issues soften up their enemy first.

The Russians are trying to save those 'good troops' to reposition them elsewhere since they need fewer guys if they use the Dnipro as a barrier.

But if the Russians are really leaving to establish that line, the Ukrainians will also need fewer men in that area to hold their own line.

It would seem there could be a race between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv could send reinforcements currently on their way to Kherson (or from Kherson) to Zaporhizhia (sp?) to push on that front before the Ruskies can reinforce it, right?
 
usahole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought the Kherson retreat was a trap, is it not? I've been in an election maelstrom so kind of out of it on what's happening in Ukraine
 
Psylence
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Tr0mBoNe: Turkey shoot

I dunno, turkeys are a lot smarter than that. You ever try to shoot one?


Turkeys are stupid as hell; had a half dozen get "stuck" in my fenced in back yard. I tried chasing them out, but they seemed to have forgotten how to fly. Until I let my Irish Terrier out the back door.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Greil: aungen: [Fark user image 425x296]

This is a war, not a Scooby Doo chase scene.


You sure?  I've seen the same couch and lamp scroll by 5 times already.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

usahole: Wait, I thought the Kherson retreat was a trap, is it not? I've been in an election maelstrom so kind of out of it on what's happening in Ukraine


I think Ukraine being wary of a trap isn't so much that Russia is hiding an army somewhere ready to pounce from behind or something. More like "they still have significant combat troops in the region, so we're not going to congratulate ourselves just yet or allow ourselves to push far ahead at once like we did in Kharkiv, because unlike there, Russia has the ability to punish overextended lines and bulges."
 
ingo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Is there a river in the US that's similar? Trying to conceptualize this.

I helped some coworkers understand the ranges the other day. "Imagine we started shooting rockets into Waco from Austin."

"Haha Waco! fark them!"


The Dnipro is sometimes called the Mississippi of Ukraine but that's more a measure of its importance for transportation.  It's closer to the Ohio River in size.  The southern portion near Kherson is almost half a mile wide.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What a waste. All for one asshole's private dick-measuring contest.


Putin brought a tape measure. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x711]

Gotta get those armor numbers up!
Oh wait... They are running out of armor.


T-55s on deck!!!!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: foo monkey: What a waste. All for one asshole's private dick-measuring contest.

Putin brought a tape measure. . .
[Fark user image 425x240]


Putin brought a ruler.
Zelenskyy brought a yardstick.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Obviously the Ukrainian generals and NATO advisors know best. But the Ruskies seem to be pulling back because they over committed too many of their supposedly good troops to a position they can't supply. The Ukrainians were advancing but they didn't storm the place head-on like idiots, which is what the Russians would had done. So Kyiv didn't sacrifice a ton of men as the Ruskies likely intended. Ukraine was apparently willing to let supply issues soften up their enemy first.

The Russians are trying to save those 'good troops' to reposition them elsewhere since they need fewer guys if they use the Dnipro as a barrier.

But if the Russians are really leaving to establish that line, the Ukrainians will also need fewer men in that area to hold their own line.

It would seem there could be a race between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv could send reinforcements currently on their way to Kherson (or from Kherson) to Zaporhizhia (sp?) to push on that front before the Ruskies can reinforce it, right?


I'm guessing the difference between now and 2014 is Ukraine has a professionally trained army with NCOs while Russia has drunken clowns pushed forward to be bullet sponges.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: A retreat during winter combat over unfamiliar ground, no air support and minimal supplies.
Hmm.


With shiatty "winter" uniforms that aren't winter camo either. No heating units, no water, no food.

Honestly, they're going to be carving frozen Russians out of the ground for the next 20 years.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a doughty defence for the doodlers

[Fark user image 850x949]


Oh that is lovely
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Tr0mBoNe: Turkey shoot

I dunno, turkeys are a lot smarter than that. You ever try to shoot one?


Come to my house:  you could bag a big tom, a dozen hens and maybe a doe or two.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Weaver95: A retreat during winter combat over unfamiliar ground, no air support and minimal supplies.
Hmm.

With shiatty "winter" uniforms that aren't winter camo either. No heating units, no water, no food.

Honestly, they're going to be carving frozen Russians out of the ground for the next 20 years.


This could go very very badly for the Russians.
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flab: Greil: aungen: [Fark user image 425x296]

This is a war, not a Scooby Doo chase scene.

You sure?  I've seen the same couch and lamp scroll by 5 times already.


I saw them go in the door on the left and come out the door on the right.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russia will withdraw its troops from Kherson.  However, before that they will loot the city of almost everything they can use and take back to Russia.  Then, after Kherson is reoccupied by the Ukrainians, Russia will bombard the city into rubble, or at least inflict as much wanton destruction as possible.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that the Russian armored forces may be running out of tanks are false. While Western  sanctions have made procurement of some critical components more difficult, our ingenious military industrial complex has reached back into history to relearn some of the tried and true techniques of our forefathers. To this end, production of military-grade breastplates, greaves, and pauldrons has begun, and our proud tankers are even now going into battle with the best protection a grateful nation can deliver. It is hoped that the ancient techniques which produced the longbow and the Roman Pilum may soon be rediscovered as well.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovably reprehensible and hilarious cab driver Jon was abducted by aliens and anally probed with a cattle inseminator filled with a rich cocaine slurry was simply an advance promotion for the new Russia One science-fiction series, Tsar Trek! Starring Ivan Ivanovich as Captain Kirkovich, the Tsar Ship Suvorov will travel at light speed towards the Tsushima Star System, journeying where no gopnik has gone before! Be prepared to sit on the edge of your seat as the Good Ship Suvorov heads at Warp Factor One into harm's way! See the amazing . . . *touches earpiece* I'm being told the Good Ship Suvorov has broken down in Starbase Eleven. Regardless, we will bring you their heroic exploits as they unfold!

* The ongoing search for generals to replace those lost in Ukraine has identified several possible candidates who demonstrate the skill, initiative, and forward-thinking that the post requires. High command has reached out to Dr. Mehmet Oz, as reports indicate that he may be looking for a job.

* The Ministry of Health would like all Russian soldiers to note that yes, while the packaging from discarded sausage wrappers is primarily made of cardboard, and yes, while most Russian condoms are made of the same substance, it is not advised to have sex with a newly conscripted rifleman with nothing more than a discarded pizza box wrapped around your . . .*touches earpiece* Am I allowed to say that on air? I am? Huh, okay. *Louder* Anyway, if you're gonna bang your trenchmate, wrap your entrenching tool is all I'm saying.

* In positive diplomatic news Bashir Assad has returned to Syria with promises that Russia will not abandon his regime no matter what our military situation may be. He has been presented with a VHS tape which contains both the next two upcoming episodes of Blyaat the Caat and a commemorative recording of a very famous song by Rick Astley, which will no doubt inspire hilarity when he sees it.


You've been sitting on Tsar Trek for months haven't you
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: A third straight day of 700+ KIA ruscists? And this with them also supposedly in retreat from Kherson. Good on you UA.

/hoping for the UA to continue kicking ruscist ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.