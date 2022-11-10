 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Pimp outside motel drives on wrong side of street to inform trio of attractive hookers he'll make them "real money", ignoring the First Rule of Attractive Hooker Club   (ktla.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Judging by the names of the men arrested, the area in question is either overwhelmingly skewed toward one particular demographic, or the officers were being very selective.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
one "pimp" for soliciting prostitution

I didn't think a pimp would need to do that
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Judging by the names of the men arrested, the area in question is either overwhelmingly skewed toward one particular demographic, or the officers were being very selective.


Hey, they also arrested an Armenian guy, so there's no racial bias!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Willie The Pimp
Youtube KHiclrHm-ig
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm personally pretty over jokes being made at the expense of sex workers and their patrons.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: one "pimp" for soliciting prostitution

I didn't think a pimp would need to do that


You have to understand, a pimp's love is different from a square's.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jeronimo Reyes-Reyes

So his mom was adamant about keeping her last name.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm personally pretty over jokes being made at the expense of sex workers and their patrons.


No one is immune from ridicule. There are fools and idiots everywhere, no matter their gender, race, or profession.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Jeronimo Reyes-Reyes

So his mom was adamant about keeping her last name.


Boutrous-Boutrous Reyes-Reyes
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This week on Hunter, DeeDee goes undercover!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: question_dj: I'm personally pretty over jokes being made at the expense of sex workers and their patrons.

No one is immune from ridicule. There are fools and idiots everywhere, no matter their gender, race, or profession.


keep the tip
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

question_dj: I'm personally pretty over jokes being made at the expense of sex workers and their patrons.


Relax you got away, this time
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Eight dollars of each's fine will go to getting them a Blue Check on Twitter, except for Jesus.  The only reason newspapers publish the names it to assure relatives buying a copy for the family trophy wall.

enik Muryan, 39 years old from Glendale
lejandro Gecerra, 45 years old from Chino
orge BritAcuna, 45 years old from Hermosillo, Mexico
ariano Vea, 45 years old from Upland
car Aguar, 42 years old from Montclair
Edvin Herndez, 25 years old from Hesperia
scar Marn, 26 years old from Baldwin Park
iel Mren, 32 years old from Montclair
atthew rroyo, 31 years old from Fontana
ayme Godozano, 33 years old from Pomona
Wilmer Mez Mguel, 22 years old from Upland
Jesus Caso, 23 years old from Pomona
eobardo Garegoso, 31 years old from Fontana
van Heranz, 33 years old from Pomona
eronimo Reyeyes, 45 years old from Riverside


A second piece of the fine will be used for therapy for the suffering and psychological damage when the women cops realize they were exploited, being hired because they'd make good convincing undercover hookers.
 
