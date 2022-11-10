 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The latest reason for getting locked out of Manbaby's Musk's little ego garden? Posting a picture of lettuce next to him   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humour is now legal on Twitter.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lettuce has a much healthier skin tone.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The lettuce has a much healthier skin tone.


Smarter, too,
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 850x914]


"Living the dream" suspiciously absent in last tweet
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clown world
 
gunsmack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I honestly thought he was wearing a white t-shirt.
 
47 is the new 42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunsmack: I honestly thought he was wearing a white t-shirt.


Put on your glasses.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

47 is the new 42: gunsmack: I honestly thought he was wearing a white t-shirt.

Put on your glasses.


Don't.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

47 is the new 42: gunsmack: I honestly thought he was wearing a white t-shirt.

Put on your glasses.


F*ck no!

Now that I know what I was squinting at, zero chance.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Turns out Elon Musk is to Free Speech like the GOP is to Family Values.

He's fitting right in over there.
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark twitter and fark that turd musk. It's as simple as that.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I start to feel bad for him, I just remember how big of a prick he is.

In any case, clearly the best way to make a fad of insulting Musk on Twitter NOT happen is to immediately penalize anyone and everyone for trying. Draw attention to it, "You can't do that on my site!". That'll end these shenanigans.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't disrespect a perfectly good head of lettuce like that
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: When I start to feel bad for him, I just remember how big of a prick he is.

In any case, clearly the best way to make a fad of insulting Musk on Twitter NOT happen is to immediately penalize anyone and everyone for trying. Draw attention to it, "You can't do that on my site!". That'll end these shenanigans.


Don't ever feel bad for a billionaire. They are not human, and would never feel bad for you.
 
