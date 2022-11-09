 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   NYC restaurant dubbed world's 'most romantic' is accused of putting 'Secret Asian Man/Woman' diners out of sight on second floor, away from large windows and white diners   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Secret Asian Man?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There's a man who leads a life of danger
to everyone he meets he stays a stranger
You say wrong thing too soon
end up with crab rangoon
Odds are you won't live to see tomorrow
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Who doesn't want to eat near Asian diners?  

It isn't like they're Irish.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Secret Asian Man?


Reporting for duty.

As the Asian-American grows--and we are at a decent clip, as are pretty much all ethnic minorities in the US--and the Pale American population declines, it's gonna get harder and harder to ignore these sorts of concerns. Asian Americans are poised to break double digits in percentage of the US population fair soonish. On top of that, you have a good chunk of immigrants and guest workers, and then there are hafu like myself who get lumped into one ethnicity or another, depending on who needs a boost for their narrative.

We are relatively late comers in the demographics. African Americans, Native Americans, and Hispanic/Latin Americans have been here a lot longer. Our populations were discouraged actively from establishing families in the US, and then there was that whole Internment thing, the Chinese Exclusion Act, and a LOT of racist garbage with Vietnamese and the other SE Asian diaspora. And yet, here we are.

This sort of thing ain't nuthin' new. We're used to it. It ain't right, and it's past time to put this sort of thing to rest, especially as the Pale Americans decline as a percentage of the population, but it's gonna take some time. And, again, it's hafu like myself and Sofa King many others, that are really going to matter as bridges for communities. And in representation. But we are at a point where open racism has been encouraged and emboldened, and until we get a lock on those jackholes, it's gonna keep happening. And as China and SE Asia impact the global markets further, it's gonna get dicey for some populations as there is backlash for US interests having to align with Asian markets and foreign policy.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Additionally, they called some of the reviews found on Yelp 'suspicious,' and said of the accusations, 'There is always somebody who's not happy about something.'

Why is it suspicious? Because Asians aren't the complaining types?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hombre Secreto!
Plugz - Hombre Secreto (Secret Agent Man)
Youtube 9LdTe2EbrLk
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm black, even that got me like WTF. What do they do to mixed couples?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The restaurant is named One if by Land, Two if by Sea? More like, Floor One if you're White, Floor Two if you're Asian, amirite?
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting, on their About Us page they show an Asian couple's wedding and reception.

https://oneifbyland.com/about-us/#:~:text=One%20if%20by%20land%2C%20Two%20if%20by%20Sea%20serves%20some,the%20most%20enjoyable%20dining%20experience.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Secret Asian Man?


When I was a kid, I thought this song was saying "Secret Asian Man".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I'm black, even that got me like WTF. What do they do to mixed couples?


As a mixed couple with a white male, most default to giving me the upper hand. In my wife's home country, I'm just a dirty gweilo.

White supremacy isn't universal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mader's in Milwaukee had a dress code, where they'd seat you in the back area if you weren't wearing business formal or higher. Not sure if this is the same thing.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least they can understand if the staff talk shiat about them, not like when non-Chinese people go to Chinese restaurants.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How about you take off portrait mode if you want to show the people in the background?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ancient Chinese secret huh?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flushing It All Away: drjekel_mrhyde: I'm black, even that got me like WTF. What do they do to mixed couples?

As a mixed couple with a white male, most default to giving me the upper hand. In my wife's home country, I'm just a dirty gweilo.

White supremacy isn't universal.


Whoa, man.  You mean other people in other places are prejudiced too?  I thought it was only Americans white people living in the South.  You just completely blew my mind!
 
