(CBS News)   Grand Theft Auto contestant working on the sixth star right now in LA with multiple car thefts, a gunfight with neighborhood folks and taking a truck out of a driveway, ramming cops, fire   (cbsnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Live, Automobile, Orange County, California, earlier pursuit, police cruiser, separate pursuit, Anaheim police car, CORRECTION, white van  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby. This is insane.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had the foresight of completing 20 vigilante missions on each island, then he should have 6 police bribes outside his hideout.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was going to blow up the gas station.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, please, that's like 3 stars max.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airbags deployed, bullet holes in the driver's side window. WASTED!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Airbags deployed, bullet holes in the driver's side window. WASTED!


So it's already over?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a GTA game with Point Break Ex-Presidents missions...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pulled him out, he's BUSTED!
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Spectrum: Airbags deployed, bullet holes in the driver's side window. WASTED!

So it's already over?


Yeah, it went on for 90 minutes, I only saw the last 30. There should be a highlight reel on one of these stations tonight.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby. Came home from exercise and saw this, and no green yet.

I've submitted several chases and most are usually jinxed, ending by the time I hit submit, or Fark greens them after it's over.

But yeah, one of the more hectic ones.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when he chucks a hooker out of a helicopter.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone didn't have their Rusty Brown's Ring Donuts in the morning and was cranky.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Heist setup, those can be a pain in the ass
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More cops there than Uvalde.

I liked the cul-de-sac scene, and escape from the neighborhood
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me when he gets behind the wheel of his Phantom Wedge.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.

Did he run over his hooker to get his money back?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tripper Gore was right.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article said there was no gunfight with the neighbors. One neighbor pulled out a knife and the local news hounds thought it was a gun due to reflections. And this is how people get accidentally shot. If some crazy shiat that doesnt concern you happens near you, just stay inside and let the cops handle it. Running outside with a knife thinking youre going to be a hero is one of the dumbest things Ive read today. And its the day after an election 0_0
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was in OC?  Hmmm, well, traffic sucked tonight here in the Valley.  😒
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they put him in the ambulance he looked dead. I guess we'll find out later.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: If some crazy shiat that doesnt concern you happens near you, just stay inside and let the cops handle it.


Difficulty: LAPD

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/valentina-shooting-north-hollywood-burlington-store-officer/2788618/
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy needs to find himself a Pay n Spray paint shop ASAP.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My GTA checklist involves a lot of things that aren't possible in real life no matter how lucky you are.  The impact physics in the game are extremely forgiving to the player.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they sent tanks after him? cool
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: This was in OC?  Hmmm, well, traffic sucked tonight here in the Valley.  😒


Well, it started in Anaheim, ran for seemingly an hour and had 20+police vehicles in pursuit.  Guys in custody, probably thinking "ya know, that could have gone better".
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Surprised with all the gun fire he walked out of the truck. I do think he got hit a bit as medical was looking over him in the cop car and looks like they were going to transport him to the hospital.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
PSA: if you're pursuing a reckless driver, boxing him in at a gas station probably isn't your safest option. That fire could've been much worse.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LAST DANCE FOR LANCE VANCE!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's impressive, but I play KSP so let me know when he survives a free fall from orbit.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: That's impressive, but I play KSP so let me know when he survives a free fall from orbit.


You don't learn anything in KSP by surviving...
 
