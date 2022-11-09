 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Let's see how Twitter Blue's new $8/mo checkmark is coming along
    Twitter verification, Elon Musk, Verification, Twitter  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I deleted my account when Elon confirmed he was a twitiot. This just makes it fun to watch the implosion from a distance.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obvious tag is laughing its ass off. Seriously, who did not see this coming?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alley Rat: Obvious tag is laughing its ass off. Seriously, who did not see this coming?


Besides Elon, of course.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "verifications " are so stupid.  "Say your name", "have a website ". Ok.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bit of a tab jack, but Mr Musk was snooping around the playoff hockey threads last spring.  Think about THAT.

Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "Valve" should have announced Portal 3
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was an obviously no business plan here. Twitter is now working from 'whenever Elon stops hiatting the bong and thinks to post a new direction'

Let that sink in. No seriously, he's there to sink the goddamn thing. Imagine spending $44 billion out of spite
 
shroom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm actually starting to enjoy this shiatshow.  Mark my words, he's going to declare bankruptcy by the end of next week.
 
pdieten
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He actually thinks people are going to run out of credit card numbers and patience.

I'm just sitting here following about 15 accounts that I've known for a long time and ignoring everything else.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For a guy who claims to be a republican he sure doesn't seem be to concerned about changing it to a red check.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He had three choices...
a)  Pay $1B to walk away from Twitter
b)  Go through a court case and possibly be compelled to buy Twitter or pay the buyout or some other termination fee
c)  Pay $44B to acquire the firm.

For whatever reason, it was worth $44B to Elon not to go through a court case which would have revealed his messages and dealings with Twitter.  Wonder why it was worth so much for him to keep that shiat hidden.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shroom: I'm actually starting to enjoy this shiatshow.  Mark my words, he's going to declare bankruptcy by the end of next week.


Think of this too. He has child support payments. The bastard is gonna know how much that's gonna hurt too.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My follower still says I'm cool.
 
Daikiki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sunk cost fallacy in a nutshell right here

Kirby Muxloe: He had three choices...
a)  Pay $1B to walk away from Twitter
b)  Go through a court case and possibly be compelled to buy Twitter or pay the buyout or some other termination fee
c)  Pay $44B to acquire the firm.

For whatever reason, it was worth $44B to Elon not to go through a court case which would have revealed his messages and dealings with Twitter.  Wonder why it was worth so much for him to keep that shiat hidden.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kirby Muxloe: ever reason, it was worth $44B to Elon not to go through a court case which would have revealed his messages and dealings with Twitt


For $8 a month you can write a sorts of unverified speculation, much cheaper than having pay for a website, hosting, and professional design
 
Iczer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mario is obviously a massive jackass if you know anything about him... I mean Peach has been blue shelling him for decades.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kirby Muxloe: He had three choices...
a)  Pay $1B to walk away from Twitter
b)  Go through a court case and possibly be compelled to buy Twitter or pay the buyout or some other termination fee
c)  Pay $44B to acquire the firm.

For whatever reason, it was worth $44B to Elon not to go through a court case which would have revealed his messages and dealings with Twitter.  Wonder why it was worth so much for him to keep that shiat hidden.


The $1B thing was only for certain external scenarios. He couldn't do it just because he came to his senses.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: There was an obviously no business plan here. Twitter is now working from 'whenever Elon stops hiatting the bong and thinks to post a new direction'

Let that sink in. No seriously, he's there to sink the goddamn thing. Imagine spending $44 billion out of spite


Spite?

He shiatposted his way into the deal and the board held him to it.
 
shroom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrHormel: For a guy who claims to be a republican he sure doesn't seem be to concerned about changing it to a red check.


Elon is what you would get if you handed a Fark Independent $100 billion.
 
