(The Mainichi (Japan))   Yakuza boss arrested for using the old "severed pig's head with knives in the eyes" tactic on (a) witness (b) shop owner (c) mediator of internal gang dispute   (mainichi.jp) divider line
10
•       •       •

10 Comments
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know how difficult and expensive it is to procure severed panda heads?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that episode of Midnight Diner...
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I work with mediators on a regular basis, and let me tell you, I'd do the scary pig-head bullshiat in a second if I could.
I swear to god they read the agreement to mediate, hit the Mute button, and turn on farking Netflix.
The most worthless, rent-seeking profession I can think of and I'm a lawyer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet it was delicious.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Japanese government cracks down on free speech.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's beyond outrageous.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Almost every night I dream about killing people like this, which is strange.
I don't kill anything other than cockroaches. I put all spiders, silverfish and pill bugs outside
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they're fresh, bring on the pig heads! Yum!
 
