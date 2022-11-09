 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Are card games based primarily on skill or chance? Let's roll the dice and watch the dominoes fall. King me   (medianama.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know, but I farked some dude up with a 1 power Squirrel in Marvel Snap :D
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's blackjack, you can get permabanned in Vegas. So I heard.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems to me it's about 90% luck - the cards you draw. And 10% skill - what you know about what to do with those cards. And since gambling is a thin-margin thing, that 10% makes a massive difference. But I didn't RTFA.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as they can keep using Robinhood, I'm not too concerned.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go Phish...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Depends on how many hands you play.

One hand of poker is raw luck- I don't care if you're Phil Helmuth, if the cards you get dealt are garbage you're going to lose.

100 hands?  If you are able to understand people's betting patterns, calculate odds, be random enough not to let others know what you have and the rest, well, you're still going to lose pretty often because the cards sometimes just fark you but you're going to do better than chance.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CheckPlunk!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Seems to me it's about 90% luck - the cards you draw. And 10% skill - what you know about what to do with those cards. And since gambling is a thin-margin thing, that 10% makes a massive difference. But I didn't RTFA.


What game are we talking about? Because for something like baccarat it's 100% luck.

For blackjack, over a long enough time with perfect play it's 100% skill (of course you'll be kicked out of the casino well before that long enough time).

For poker. I'll say about 75% skill. There's a skill in knowing when you're behind and losing the minimum in addition to winning the maximum.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Depends on how many hands you play.

One hand of poker is raw luck- I don't care if you're Phil Helmuth, if the cards you get dealt are garbage you're going to lose.

100 hands?  If you are able to understand people's betting patterns, calculate odds, be random enough not to let others know what you have and the rest, well, you're still going to lose pretty often because the cards sometimes just fark you but you're going to do better than chance.


Pure randomness is overrated. The machines have taught us that you don't want random, you want balance. For every time you 3bet AA, KK or AK, you need to be able to 3bet 9 or 10 other hands (suited wheel draw cards are particularly favored by the GTO machine learning machines for the bluff portion of your range).
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I only play blackjack. The poker and baccarat rooms intimidate me.

What game are we talking about? Because for something like baccarat it's 100% luck.

For blackjack, over a long enough time with perfect play it's 100% skill (of course you'll be kicked out of the casino well before that long enough time).

For poker. I'll say about 75% skill. There's a skill in knowing when you're behind and losing the minimum in addition to winning the maximum.


I only play blackjack. The poker and baccarat rooms intimidate me.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The thing about poker is you're playing the other people at the table more than you're playing the cards themselves.  To win consistently requires the ability to read the other players in addition to having a firm understanding of the statistics and odds.  There's still an element of luck/chance but it's by far the most skill based card game in terms of gambling.

What game are we talking about? Because for something like baccarat it's 100% luck.

For blackjack, over a long enough time with perfect play it's 100% skill (of course you'll be kicked out of the casino well before that long enough time).

For poker. I'll say about 75% skill. There's a skill in knowing when you're behind and losing the minimum in addition to winning the maximum.


The thing about poker is you're playing the other people at the table more than you're playing the cards themselves.  To win consistently requires the ability to read the other players in addition to having a firm understanding of the statistics and odds.  There's still an element of luck/chance but it's by far the most skill based card game in terms of gambling.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Baccarat is dirt simple. Player or Bank.

/I have also never played it because I feel intimidated to sit down at the table

What game are we talking about? Because for something like baccarat it's 100% luck.

For blackjack, over a long enough time with perfect play it's 100% skill (of course you'll be kicked out of the casino well before that long enough time).

For poker. I'll say about 75% skill. There's a skill in knowing when you're behind and losing the minimum in addition to winning the maximum.

I only play blackjack. The poker and baccarat rooms intimidate me.


Baccarat is dirt simple. Player or Bank.

/I have also never played it because I feel intimidated to sit down at the table
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they have Yu Gi Oh in Macau?
 
