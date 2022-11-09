 Skip to content
(Zillow) Inspired by Jenga
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to clean the gutters again.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The garage doors:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find this style very unattractive, but at least it's rather interesting.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty hefty HOA fee of almost $400/mo.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Inspired by Jenga, approved by Slinky.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have a ton of houses in Austin we call Jenga houses. Not as extreme as this, but they all look like they are composed of assorted white boxes stacked together. All are new construction on scraped lots.

Honestly, one or two wouldn't be bad, but there are a ridiculous number of them.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This could work. It shouldn't because it's terrible, but it could.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That ain't a Jenga house. This is a Jenga house:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
With all those steps it oughta come with a pair of these.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not as Jenga as 56 Leonard Street, in Tribeca, NYC.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Come and see the beauty that this unit has to offer... Each unit comes with a garage space for one vehicle.

It's a condo.  Which unit is it?  The top one? The middle one??  The bottom one?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Joe Peanut: Not as Jenga as 56 Leonard Street, in Tribeca, NYC.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just watch out for falling bodies!

Too soon?
 
