(Law and Crime)   Scary FL Neo-Nazi randomly picks a black family to harass and attack on the freeway. Amusing: He gets choked out when he tries to fight his would-be victim who is MMA-trained, Spiffy: and now he gets to spend 2 years in jail   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FA: FO

Maybe this dude's second trip to prison will turn him super-racist. He seems very determined to mind out.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: FA: FO

Maybe this dude's second trip to prison will turn him super-racist. He seems very determined to mind out.


Maybe he'll go to prison and his racism integer will overflow and he'll become literally the least racist person ever.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T'would have been better if the MMA trained victim claimed 'stand your ground'. One less filthy MAGAt, permanently.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh. Someone got to punch a nazi and send them to jail

Sounds like a great time
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like there is a zero or two missing from that article.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Spiffy would have been 2,000 weeks in jail.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: BigMax: FA: FO

Maybe this dude's second trip to prison will turn him super-racist. He seems very determined to mind out.

Maybe he'll go to prison and his racism integer will overflow and he'll become literally the least racist person ever.


Sure, entirely possible.  Dead people aren't racist at all
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm impressed the cops didn't shoot the black guy
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hopefully this guy reacted to being choked out as well as Steven Seagal did...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"After a relationship gone wrong, Jordan went to prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend,"

They maintained that his use of racist language was just for shock value.

Kermit's wife agreed that his use of racist language stemmed not from actual racial animus but rather is 'a way to try [to] assert himself,' because he "lacks overall confidence and may have been trying to establish himself."

Ex-girlfriend Gabriella Bolttestified that he would drive erratically to shock people.

What a garbage human being.
 
Azz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone should take him out back like old yeller
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "After a relationship gone wrong, Jordan went to prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend,"

They maintained that his use of racist language was just for shock value.

Kermit's wife agreed that his use of racist language stemmed not from actual racial animus but rather is 'a way to try [to] assert himself,' because he "lacks overall confidence and may have been trying to establish himself."

Ex-girlfriend Gabriella Bolttestified that he would drive erratically to shock people.

What a garbage human being.


With other garbage humans trying to rationalize it.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: T'would have been better if the MMA trained victim claimed 'stand your ground'. One less filthy MAGAt, permanently.


This should be the answer for everyone when encountering any MAGAt/Republican/Evangelical/Nazi. World would rapidly become a much better place.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two years?  That's the sentence that sends the message that this kind of thing is unacceptable and won't be tolerated?  REALLY?

I really doubt that guy will have an easy time on supervised release, he'll fark it up.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a quote somewhere about how while you should assume incompetence before malice, sometimes the incompetence is so overwhelming, it's indistinguishable from malice. What I'm trying to say is that at this point, it really doesn't matter if this gem of a person is actually racist or not, because his actions and words are completely indistinguishable from those of a racist. Therefore, he should be punished as one.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's very lucky that guy is nice. He almost certainly had opportunities to break a limb, or tear a joint, or put his shin upside the guy's head or knee before he got an opportunity to just make him take a nap and avoid hurting him.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: T'would have been better if the MMA trained victim claimed 'stand your ground'. One less filthy MAGAt, permanently.


He should have. At least the racist would've gone out in a dignified death.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: fiddlehead: "After a relationship gone wrong, Jordan went to prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend,"

They maintained that his use of racist language was just for shock value.

Kermit's wife agreed that his use of racist language stemmed not from actual racial animus but rather is 'a way to try [to] assert himself,' because he "lacks overall confidence and may have been trying to establish himself."

Ex-girlfriend Gabriella Bolttestified that he would drive erratically to shock people.

What a garbage human being.

With other garbage humans trying to rationalize it.


I am so tired of men being racist shiats and then trying to excuse it with "lol just TROLLING."
Punish them and they'll stop that stupid tactic real fast.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love a story with a happy ending.
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole. I hope he dies from ARS.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Kermit's wife..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Today's sentence sends a clear message that racially-motivated criminal behavior is especially repugnant and unacceptable," said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg of the Middle District of Florida."

Does it though? He'll be out in less than 2 years and even angrier.  He should have been given the Old Yeller solution.  THAT might send a clear message.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Me: How on earth did he manage to get hate crime charges on a non-pre-meditated crime like road rage?"

TFA: After being arrested by law enforcement, and while waiting to be transported in the back of a patrol vehicle, the defendant was asked about the incident. He responded, "I just remember throwing up the Nazi salute and trying to pick a fight with some random-ass farking colored people, bro, that's all I remember."

Me: Oh. Yea, that'll do it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...he would drive erratically to shock people.

"He would tail people and like try to crash into their bumper or open up the door and try to tap the side mirror and then close his door back up and then he would come over and start bragging about it," she said.

Sounds like someone we'll hear about again when he's let loose on society again.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man I wish there was video
 
manunkind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm just sad there ain't no dash cam footage of this Mr Potato Head looking motherfarker getting put the fark to sleep.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't want my tax dollars to support this guy being alive
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry, additional asterisk:

TFA is the one that calls it "Road Rage Hate Crime" in their headline.

Subby correctly identifies this as total bullshiat and uses the correct "harass and attack" instead.

/Thumbs up subby.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "After a relationship gone wrong, Jordan went to prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend,"

They maintained that his use of racist language was just for shock value.

Kermit's wife agreed that his use of racist language stemmed not from actual racial animus but rather is 'a way to try [to] assert himself,' because he "lacks overall confidence and may have been trying to establish himself."

Ex-girlfriend Gabriella Bolttestified that he would drive erratically to shock people.

What a garbage human being.


IOW Florida White Trash personified.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They maintained that his use of racist language was just for shock value.

I bet Mr. Leahy was rather shocked that he gets to spend another two years in prison.  Enjoy.  Mr. MMA Guy should have kneeled on your neck for about 9 minutes.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: "Today's sentence sends a clear message that racially-motivated criminal behavior is especially repugnant and unacceptable," said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg of the Middle District of Florida."

Does it though? He'll be out in less than 2 years and even angrier.  He should have been given the Old Yeller solution.  THAT might send a clear message.


Or, and hear me out.
Maybe he needs a little prison ink.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two years should be plenty of time to finish iat..
 
Jeff73
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: He's very lucky that guy is nice. He almost certainly had opportunities to break a limb, or tear a joint, or put his shin upside the guy's head or knee before he got an opportunity to just make him take a nap and avoid hurting him.


Agreed. I'd have cranked a kimura then played stupid about grappling.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's no video of the choke out, and that makes us the real victims here.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

433: Two years?  That's the sentence that sends the message that this kind of thing is unacceptable and won't be tolerated?  REALLY?

I really doubt that guy will have an easy time on supervised release, he'll fark it up.


A two year sentence means a felony conviction.

No decent apartments for decades, maybe the rest of his life. Automatic ticket to the slam if he's caught with guns. The jobs he's going to get have no future. Life for ex-felons SUCKS, and in this case I'm not sorry.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Le Bomb Suprize: "Today's sentence sends a clear message that racially-motivated criminal behavior is especially repugnant and unacceptable," said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg of the Middle District of Florida."

Does it though? He'll be out in less than 2 years and even angrier.  He should have been given the Old Yeller solution.  THAT might send a clear message.

Or, and hear me out.
Maybe he needs a little prison ink.
[Fark user image 425x222]
Two years should be plenty of time to finish iat..


He pretty too, ain't he?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bootleg: BigMax: FA: FO

Maybe this dude's second trip to prison will turn him super-racist. He seems very determined to mind out.

Maybe he'll go to prison and his racism integer will overflow and he'll become literally the least racist person ever.

Sure, entirely possible.  Dead people aren't racist at all


It's a bit odd to think that technically speaking, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Adolf Hitler and Enoch Powell are not currently racist.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: BigMax: FA: FO

Maybe this dude's second trip to prison will turn him super-racist. He seems very determined to mind out.

Maybe he'll go to prison and his racism integer will overflow and he'll become literally the least racist person ever.


Like Ghandi in the Civ games

/my words are backed by nuclear weapons!
 
