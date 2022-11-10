 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   I guess it does boast "the soft glow of electric sex"   (usatoday.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, A Christmas Story, leg lamp, native Noland James, Nehi, Christmas Story, Jean Shepherd, Christmas Story' leg lamp, close personal friends  
•       •       •

497 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2022 at 12:41 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dont date robots
Youtube BtqGTn7PCBw
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Very cool story subby, and based on that photo of his original lamp I think he's very likely correct that it was the inspiration for the movie prop.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzledVeteran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ask the designer what most informed his design, and Oklahoma is somehow unmentioned:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ooh, baby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Big Dirty Hoe
Youtube oLVcFEKLZfA
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The True Inspiration:

achristmasstoryhouse.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sinful!

Dirty!

And a major award!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [YouTube video: Big Dirty Hoe]


That episode is a tie for my favorite. The other is the one where Hank and Brent get identical "European" shirts.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrizzledVeteran: Ask the designer what most informed his design, and Oklahoma is somehow unmentioned:[Fark user image image 850x502]


Yeah, the fact that author Jean Shepard described it in 1966 certainly does put a dent in that guy's story.

https://www.achristmasstoryhouse.com/a-christmas-story-movie-facts/the-leg-lamp/
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.