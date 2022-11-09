 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Some people get really excited while flying to Detroit and away from NYC   (nypost.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Disorderly conduct, Police, Delta Air Lines, Crew members, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Avianca, Three Metro Airport police officers, disturbing incident  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Adverbs you don't want applied to your masturbation

viciously
allegedly
despondently
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A man flying JetBlue from JFK Airport to Detroit was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly masturbated on the two-hour flight.

Sure, I guess if you just want a quickie.  Some of us have a process.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...and moved passengers sitting near him away from the jerk..."

...ing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Adverbs you don't want applied to your masturbation

viciously
allegedly
despondently


violently
painfully
accidentally
 
Picklehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crew members were notified about an" incident involving potentially inappropriate behavior by a customer" and moved passengers sitting near him away from the jerk, the airline said in a statement to The Post.

He is a jerk-off.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: Crew members were notified about an" incident involving potentially inappropriate behavior by a customer" and moved passengers sitting near him away from the jerk

well I guess that's one way to keep them from being splooged-upon.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's nothing glamorous about joining the half-mile high club.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: His fellow passengers are hoping he doesn't get off too easy

aaaaand we're done here.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: His fellow passengers are hoping he doesn't get off too easy

aaaaand we're done here.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaKaM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can you join the mile-high club by yourself?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So there's a federal beating off law?  Never knew that.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image

Under normal circumstances this combination of tags might be confusing.

/Who knew NY Post had a 'penises' tag?
 
