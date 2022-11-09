 Skip to content
"All generalizations are dangerous, even this one." -Alexandre Dumas. Man, that's just the kind of thing some Dumas would say. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Dumas Edition
8
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870) was a prolific writer who gave us The Three Musketeers, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Vicomte of Bragelonne: Ten Years Later (part three of which became the movie The Man in the Iron Mask) among many, many other writings. Jokes aside, he was not a dumbass, and while I don't know it for a fact I'm fairly certain that he did not invent the Monte Cristo sandwich. He wrote plays, novels, magazine articles, and travel books, and probably a bunch more: his works are still being found in archives, which kind of suits his historical high adventure themes.

It's difficult to understate his influence on culture. His novels were originally published as serials, which caught the public's imagination and were probably the Lost or Game of Thrones of the day: everyone talked about them, everyone waited impatiently for the next episode. "All for one and one for all!" is a saying many people immediately recognize, even if they don't know where it's from. Reflections of the Musketeers have shown up in other places, as well.

Dumas was a larger-than-life figure, fleeing France because Napoleon Bonaparte disapproved of him (and possibly to escape people he owed money to) and traveling the world. He participated in the campaign for Italian unification, founded newspapers in multiple countries, hobnobbed with the aristocracy and politicians, had by some counts forty different affairs while married, and managed all of that in spite of the fact that he was discriminated against for his mixed-race ancestry. They don't make 'em like this anymore, which is a shame.

This page lists five writing tips from The Count of Monte Cristo:

Plan your work out. The Count of Monte Cristo was a 1,200 page novel that was written before the first serialized edition was printed. Knowing where you're going keeps you from being surprised when you get there, or worse, getting stuck on a deadline.

Be prolific. Dumas wrote forty-one novels, twenty-three plays, seven historical works, and a half dozen travel books. The more you write, the more likely your chances of success are.

Learn from your audience. In the internet age, we can get immediate feedback from our readers. Use it!

You don't have to work alone. Dumas worked with a co-writer (Auguste Maquet) for ideas.

Write something interesting, exciting, or useful. By releasing his novels as serials, he kept his readers interest and excitement by constantly putting out new content. Along with this, he also wrote useful travel books from the places he'd been. If not exciting, they were at least interesting and useful.

I will admit I've never had to flee a country due to personal disapproval by a head of state (although there's a county in the East Coast that I won't be going back to anytime soon) but I do potentially have a slim chance of becoming a famous writer like him someday. Or at least inventing a sandwich.

Maybe I better spend some more time in the kitchen.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Have you ever published anything as a serial? How did you keep your audience interested? Are there any tricks that you would use in an episodic format that you would not use in a straight-up novel?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're down to the last bit of formatting and art corralling. This is a tedious task (compile the document to a pdf! Make sure there's no orphans or stories starting on . . . oh, crap, there's only one sentence on that page? Better move stuff around and start over) but it's slowly getting done. I'm hoping (praying) that this should be done this coming weekend, which means we'd be live within a week or so. Stay tuned!
 
I'm from Dumas, Mississippi so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Every analogy limps, and this one crawls.
 
Does the Count of Monte Cristo count as black literature?
 
I spent some nights in Dumas, Arkansas, but not at a Holiday Inn Express.
Got  nothin'.
 
I've been having too much fun at my new job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
