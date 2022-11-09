 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Artist builds a time capsule so that 10,000 years from now future civilizations will know of our greatest achievement: Flamin' Hot Cheetos   (intheknow.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Historical artifact buried below. Do not open for 10,000 years. Year buried 2022,"

Giving our future's children the gift of firehole.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol he forgot to fill the enclosure with inert gas
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My walkable corner bodega had this superb Mexican chip brand in the handy snack size. A lime and spice flavor. Then one day I guess I got an off batch. Taste like a chemical weapon. So good.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used Twinkies. You wouldn't even need to pay for that concrete enclosure; you can just bury them and they'll still be there in 10,000 years.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheetos are a stain upon our mighty society.

...and also our mighty pants.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am a monument to all your sins."

I wonder how long these will last before decaying into (more) dust.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Throw him and his stupid farking phone into it, so they can meet the artist in the future too.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: My walkable corner bodega had this superb Mexican chip brand in the handy snack size. A lime and spice flavor. Then one day I guess I got an off batch. Taste like a chemical weapon. So good.


Takis?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bittermang: Great. Throw him and his stupid farking phone into it, so they can meet the artist in the future too.


Username checks out
 
0z79
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Should have used Twinkies. You wouldn't even need to pay for that concrete enclosure; you can just bury them and they'll still be there in 10,000 years.


Those actually do have an expiration date. The dairy goes off, so while it looks fine on the outside... unless you like kfir, it's gonna be a bad time biting into one 5-10 years down the road.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Perhaps this is a commentary on the politics of TFG and Ron DeFascist?
 
ieerto
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Modern concrete with rebar will be orange gravel rubble in less than 300 years. Those steel cables even if stainless will fail in less than that. The acrylic enclosure will turn yellow and crack in less than 10 years.

Most of The Pantheon however will still be standing 10k years from now
 
mistahtom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Frito Lays guerrilla marketing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I wonder if ancient ppl played pranks on us like this?" a TikToker replied.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
