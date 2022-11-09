 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Anesthesiologist caught in child sex trafficking sting operation expected to plead N₂O contest   (whdh.com) divider line
17
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it NO2?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Isn't it NO2?


I thought it was NOHSO4

/now I am no more
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind, I was confused by misremembering this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Isn't it NO2?


NO

/and now everyone's even more confused
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Isn't it NO2?


No, it's nitrous oxide N2O
 
Trocadero
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Nevermind, I was confused by misremembering this.

[Fark user image 850x566]


That's what everyone was thinking.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Isn't it NO2?


Are you sure? Does it smell like this?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Nevermind, I was confused by misremembering this.

[Fark user image 850x566]


That's the same stuff your dentist gives you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Summoner101: stevenboof: Isn't it NO2?

I thought it was NOHSO4

/now I am no more


I originally read that as NOS4A2 and got excited.

/ currently reading From Below by Darcy Coates.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NOS Sherlock department
 
mistahtom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What does the cost of a monthly Twitter subscription and Elon Musk's idea for the age of consent have in common?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See that headline there?  That's a good headline.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: stevenboof: Isn't it NO2?

Are you sure? Does it smell like this?



That rag DOES smell of chloroform.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mistahtom: What does the cost of a monthly Twitter subscription and Elon Musk's idea for the age of consent have in common?


He tells everyone it's 20 but in reality it's 8?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't even know why I'm laughing at that headline, but I am.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Devo - Doctor Detroit [Regular Version] *[RARE]* HQ
Youtube MaWcVczcbi8
 
