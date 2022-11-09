|
Fark NotNewsletter: Now's our time to shine
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-11-09 4:25:56 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
Been a strange week, I'm blaming both the time change and the midterm elections. Looks like most media folks took off Monday and worked all night Tuesday. Not me - I figure we've got until at least Saturday to figure out what all actually happened.
Speaking of which, on the Fark News Livestream this week with me, Lucky, Dill and Christine, we're going to do a little politics - but don't worry, only the funny stuff. Looks like Colorado might legalize shrooms, someone's selling cannabis-infused turkey gravy, and a look back on the implications of 7% of Americans believing chocolate milk comes from brown cows.
End Drew transmission
Warm and fuzzies:
Farketplace
We opened up the Farketplace last week, and it was heartwarming to see how supportive the Fark community is of each other's business endeavors. Make sure to check out the Farketplace and see all the awesome goods and services Farkers sell. There's a huge range of just really cool stuff, from art to beauty products, to books, voiceover work and more. Not only is our community smart, funny and sexy, but it's also extremely talented! Farketplace will reopen for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, so be ready.
Remembering sunburn
Farker sunburn died back in December 2004. His son, sunburnreturns, was remembering him last week and happened across sunburns' memorial thread, and he was touched by all the love Farkers had for his father. sunburnreturns submitted a thread to thank everyone, and it's really sweet to see a Farkers' kid find this connection to his dad nearly 19 years later, and to have Farkers who knew his dad way back then show up to meet an old friend's son.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
I-K-Rumba explained why a man in a video was yeeted out the side of his noisy Camaro
bingethinker thought something else might have fallen out of this car
Super Chronic had a lifechanging experience with a waiter
dstanley noticed a comment that might or might not be about the adult video actor with the largest noodle
IgG4 misidentified this driver and his car
Diogenes thought there was something familiar about a baby eating meth at Grandma's house
Earthworm Jim Jones described what the skeletons in a Halloween display were doing that upset neighbors
KarmicDisaster told us just how large a tornado was
Redh8t had questions about a GIF that Shostie posted
Sleeper_agent answered a question about beer
Smart:
eurotrader discussed Jack Dorsey accepting blame for the Twitter layoffs
CrazyCarl864 figured this grandma has probably methed up in the past
RaceDTruck criticized some messy hate symbols
GardenWeasel explained the difference between TotalFark and Twitter Blue
Nicholas D. Wolfwood taunted us with a comparison
Wine Sipping Elitist solved The Mystery of the Wonky Swastikas
BizarreMan started to understand how Elon Musk runs things
brokenbiscuits theorized about why some companies took a little longer to sever ties with Kanye West
Circusdog320 spoiled the next Avatar movie for us
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Your first airplane flight
Smart & Funny: lymond01 proved that it pays to be nice
Politics Funny:
sdd2000 pointed out why it's not so bad to pay $8 for a blue checkmark
BMFPitt figured out Musk's master plan
Chthonic Echoes flubbed the plan
BigMax explained why it wasn't surprising that Kash Patel was expected to testify against Trump after being granted immunity
enry wanted the truth about what happened to Paul Pelosi
Politics Smart:
sdd2000 pointed out why it's not so bad to pay $8 for a blue checkmark
ThomasPaineTrain predicted something Musk will be complaining about soon
Peki was looking forward to hearing about some lawsuits progressing
Private_Citizen took some guesses at some rights Americans could be losing soon
OdradekRex described Trump knives
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
PhotoshopCrazy was afraid of a bird
RedZoneTuba thought that people should be prepared before discussing politics
artifishy herded this vessel and its crew back into the water
Circusdog320 had a dance-off with Chris Pratt, but in the wrong franchise
artifishy could only hope for the animator to have a heart attack
Yammering_Splat_Vector demonstrated balance and discipline
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a super salty split
markie_farkie's moon ride was firing on all 2001 cylinders
chewd made Milton's wildest dream come true
RedZoneTuba reunited with the family
Farktography theme: Moody Monochrome
common sense is an oxymoron snapped a grumpy-looking cat
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Twitter might die. You'll get over it
Cable installer's leg severed in freak accident, will be re-attached next Tuesday sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Women save owl tangled in fishing line near Butte. Near Butte? OWL RLY
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 5 is abandon, as in Paul McCartney and Wings' biggest hit was abandon the run
New Jersey?
Synder looking to leave DC for different Multiverse
Coming soon to Peacock: Thursday the 12th
Dr. Snoop Dogg teaches a lesson about decarboxylation by microwaving his blunts. Couldn't decide on Entertainment or STEM tab
"I wish I was making it up," says GOP Senate candidate about something that was completely made up
Tens of thousands rally in Prague to support Ukraine, denounce earlier far-right rally. There may have also been demonstrations in Czechia's second largest city, but we don't talk about Brno
Judge decides Simon & Schuster can't reside in a Random House since there's already a Penguin living there
It was walking dead but it's been resurrected, Coral
Scientists in Japan have successfully regrown mature hair follicles from lab mice, invite interested researchers to comb over their paper in Science Advances
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where I decided that the next time the septic system needs work, I'm moving to town, where there's a city sewer. On the Quiz itself, mrs. badcrumble came out on top with 1053 and a ticket to the 1000 club, where unfortunately the restroom is out of order because I'm not allowing anyone to use it so I'll never have to work on it again. BigChad made second with 962, coscausticevil made third with 937, WoolyManwich came in fourth with 935, and Oliver Twisted rounds out the top five with 909.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what caused a closure of 20th St. in Wyandotte, MI during trick-or-treating hours. Only 31% of quiztakers caught the article about the city closing the street due to a cockroach infestation of a vacant home. City engineers were so concerned that children and their parents might accidentally pick up a few from the sidewalk, or worse yet, approach the home, that they made the decision to close the street. I'm thinking it only called attention to the home and gave kids ideas on how to trick the houses that gave out Chick Tracts, or worse. circus peanuts.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where to find the Gotthard base tunnel, the world's longest train tunnel. 84% of quiztakers knew that the 35.4-mile-long tunnel went through Gotthard pass in the Swiss Alps, I mean, they're Swiss, they put holes in mountains like they do their cheese when they're not yodeling or making watches.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about snack food. Only 63% of quiztakers recognized Chipotle Ranch, Pepper Puffs, and Nashville Hot as former flavors of Cheetos. The brand is currently holding a contest to decide which of them customers want to see back in stores again because that's cheaper than coming up with a new idea. Personally, I think they should do like Pop-Tarts did and stop drug testing their product development team and they would have more ideas than they could ever put into production. Of course, like Pop-Tarts, it would be weird flavors that only sound good when you're eight years old or high. but I'm pretty sure that's their target audience.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about that airplane Howard Hughes built and only ever flew one time. 93% of quiztakers recognized that the Spruce Goose was the name given to the monstrosity with the 320-ft wingspan. Fun fact: after the government lost interest in the project, Hughes kept the plane in climate-controlled storage and ready to fly for nearly 30 years until his death. Because you never know when someone is going to call you up and need to move 700 people really quickly. Perhaps it was for the best, as I can't imagine what the line for the restroom on a transcontinental flight would have been like.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz.now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
