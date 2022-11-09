 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Man stabs ex's new boyfriend after getting caught in a cliche   (wjla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh man, that happened to me once.
I mean. I hid under the bed.
And he didn't know and she let him pump, dump, and Z out. Then reached under and dragged me out, and I rode my motorcycle home in the rain.
But that mattress kept pressing into my face.
I still hear the grunting and squeaking
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What was someone going to do, stab them?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A fine story for the grandkids some day!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Feh. Who among us hasn't gotten stuffed in subby's wife's closet at the last minute?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Self-defense? ☑
Leaving a crime scene? ☑

If he surrenders at the police station, a la Rittenhouse, he just might escape punishment.

For those of you who still are on the 1980s KUCI buzz, there's this:

New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle (Official Music Video) [HD Upgrade]
Youtube tkOr12AQpnU
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ISOSCELES?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: ISOSCELES?


Scalene, or obtuse.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tough break. First his girlfriend gets stabbed, then he does.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
why fight the guy ? The woman is who betrayed you. just walk the fark out and take your stuff
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Floki: ltdanman44: ISOSCELES?

Scalene, or obtuse.


It's certainly not right.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's an old joke about a quick-thinking guy caught with his pants down when the husband comes home: "And if you don't pay me for fixing the toilet right now, I'm going to take a dump on the floor."
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, but what about the love triangles gone right? Monogamous bigots. I'm sure astronauts could figure this out.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.