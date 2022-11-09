 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Museum of Illusions to open in DC in December... or will it?   (wtop.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Rome, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Optical illusion, D.C.'s newest museum, Green Line, Zagreb, Toronto  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 3:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The for-profit museum admission price is $23.95. It is part of a rapidly growing chain.

Thank God D.C. residents will finally be able to visit a museum for a reasonable price. You'd think a cultural capital like D.C. would have at least one or two decent museums that people didn't have to pay an arm and a leg to get into. Maybe this one can serve as a model for others.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah. but it's actually a starbucks...

//<theremin noises here>
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now museum, now you don't.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DC is really stretching to find a Dr. Strange analogue.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Illusion, Michael. A trick is something a whore does for money..." [sees children] "... or candy!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Behold!  The egress is just beyond that door!
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is recreational cannabis legal in D.C.?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought there was already a climate change museum.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The for-profit museum admission price is $23.95. It is part of a rapidly growing chain.

Thank God D.C. residents will finally be able to visit a museum for a reasonable price. You'd think a cultural capital like D.C. would have at least one or two decent museums that people didn't have to pay an arm and a leg to get into. Maybe this one can serve as a model for others.


Great museums, yeah, but culture?  Mumbo sauce and avoiding the weekly parade/protest traffic?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Behold!  The egress is just beyond that door!


Oh man that sounds cool!

<scurries off to see the egress>
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Pocket Ninja: The for-profit museum admission price is $23.95. It is part of a rapidly growing chain.

Thank God D.C. residents will finally be able to visit a museum for a reasonable price. You'd think a cultural capital like D.C. would have at least one or two decent museums that people didn't have to pay an arm and a leg to get into. Maybe this one can serve as a model for others.

Great museums, yeah, but culture?  Mumbo sauce and avoiding the weekly parade/protest traffic?


Banned in D.C.
Youtube grixlGSNS6U
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only if Walker wins in GA.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I went to the one in Kansas City Union Station. it was fun for the kids and there is some cool stuff to look at and play with
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

physt: Is recreational cannabis legal in D.C.?


Sort-of.  You can possess and smoke in your home, but not in public.  You can't buy from a store, but there's a loophole where you buy a sticker for $300 and get an ounce of weed.  There's also a LOT of federal property in DC, so if you're carrying, be careful where you're going.  The joint in your pocket might be legal where you're standing, but stand on the grass by the Washington Monument and it's a federal crime.  Cops aren't looking for it, but if you're protesting on Federal property and have something on you, it'll probably get tacked on as another crime.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: foo monkey: Behold!  The egress is just beyond that door!

Oh man that sounds cool!

<scurries off to see the egress>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of the exhibits is the 2020 US election, I believe.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: "Illusion, Michael. A trick is something a whore does for money..." [sees children] "... or candy!"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: HailRobonia: "Illusion, Michael. A trick is something a whore does for money..." [sees children] "... or candy!"

[i.pinimg.com image 500x700]


That's the voice I heard the headline in
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.