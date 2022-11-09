 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Headless body also found to be unarmed   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Jackson, Mississippi, Republican hopes, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, Midterm elections, Mississippi, Republican governor, Senate race, Mike Huckabee  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 3:38 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh come the fark on, this is way too easy
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL!!
 
AirGee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't remember seeing arms on Chewy
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
derio42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seen nearby:

YOJIMBO, Akira Kurosawa, 1961 - Dog with Hand in Mouth
Youtube HQgVUXckpTw
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Black Knight is INVINCIBLE!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tis but a scratch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Article isn't clear if it has a leg to stand on
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dog needs to be put down. Second time this week carrying an arm around.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Dog needs to be put down. Second time this week carrying an arm around.


Well the victim had two arms.  Somebody needs to ask the dog where it buried the head.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The headline was longer than the story.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the dog's name is Peat
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12633364/This-old-man-he-played-one-He-played-knick-knack-on-my-thumb-With-a-knick-knack-paddy-whack-give-dog-a-bone-This-old-mans-head-never-came-rolling-home
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sorry South Jackson, I am for real
Never meant to make your daughter cry
I apologize a trillion times
 
Kraig57
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somewhere out there is a pair of eyes looking for that body.

Unless it is Ray Charles.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.