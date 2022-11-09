 Skip to content
(SFGate)   It's raining fire in Hawai'i. Make that fire ants. It's raining fire ants. The little bastards will rain down and bite you all over. It's truly the end of days   (sfgate.com) divider line
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nuke them. Fire ants kill tons of native species. Humans created this problem , and humans have to fix it, ASAP.

/grew up in Houston
//despises fire ants
///seriously fire ants suck major donkey dong
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Raining chains of fire ants"; sounds like a job for the Dragonriders of Pern. a threadfall.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Build a wall
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Zombie fire ant wasps are a thing, but hard to spread around. Wasp are nature's a-holes, but sometimes in a good way.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without a scientific name in the article there is no real information. I can see by looking that these are not what we call "fire ants" in the southern USA, which are bigger than a sesame seed.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Nuke them. Fire ants kill tons of native species. Humans created this problem , and humans have to fix it, ASAP.

/grew up in Houston
//despises fire ants
///seriously fire ants suck major donkey dong


Grew up in Florida. Agree with your assessment. Nuke the site from orbit, and do it now!

Also, wat? "The ants, native to Central and South America and half the size of a sesame seed,.."
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Nuke them. Fire ants kill tons of native species. Humans created this problem , and humans have to fix it, ASAP.

/grew up in Houston
//despises fire ants
///seriously fire ants suck major donkey dong


Lived in Austin. One of those little bastards bit my junk, it was crooked and swollen for days. No bueno.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Nuke them. Fire ants kill tons of native species. Humans created this problem , and humans have to fix it, ASAP.

/grew up in Houston
//despises fire ants
///seriously fire ants suck major donkey dong

Lived in Austin. One of those little bastards bit my junk, it was crooked and swollen for days. No bueno.


Don't fark ant hills.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Odd how tfa doesn't go into how the infestation occurred.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I rolled through a fire ant mound as a kid. My left arm was covered in bites. I was miserable. Kill them all, whatever means necessary.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Non Sequitur Man: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Nuke them. Fire ants kill tons of native species. Humans created this problem , and humans have to fix it, ASAP.

/grew up in Houston
//despises fire ants
///seriously fire ants suck major donkey dong

Lived in Austin. One of those little bastards bit my junk, it was crooked and swollen for days. No bueno.

Don't fark ant hills.


NOW you tell me...
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reinstate the native Hawaiian royal family. The volcano god will be satiated.
 
