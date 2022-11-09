 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Spear Of Destiny, Chameleons UK, Cowboys International®, and TMBG. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #409. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Nov 2022 at 12:30 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready to shake a tail feather. Back pain permitting
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
btw, thanks for all the candy talk yesterday. now i have to resupply *grumble grumble*...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

I admit that  Spear of Destiny (which I coincidentally have been actively lobbying that other radio station to play) and Chameleons, are enough to keep me .
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I'm ready to shake a tail feather. Back pain permitting


just be the dead friend that the uvver goffs step over, mate...
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wrapped up my listen to the Hey Calamity album. My review: starts strong, stays strong through the end. An excellent listen.

According to Apple Music, I am now listening to "Desperation Station," which amuses me.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to prepare for this afternoon's Church service.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?


Show starts @ 1:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, it's a college radio station in California.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: I'm ready to shake a tail feather. Back pain permitting

just be the dead friend that the uvver goffs step over, mate...


Imma gonna stick with slo-mo today...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I'm here. Kinda, sorta, maybe.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?


You haven't announced your allegiance to the supreme goddess Siouxsie yet, have you?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: some_beer_drinker: how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?

Show starts @ 1:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, it's a college radio station in California.


oh
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This administratin' shiate is getting tedious - almost missed go time...

Howdy, all!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stride Time!!!!!! We're up!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And away we go!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
here. we. go....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
4. WHOLE. HOURS!

and a Church service....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. go....


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uranus: 4. WHOLE. HOURS!

and a Church service....


I only get 1 1/2 :( But I do have the next 5 days off.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the Tunein app it says, "Mellow Fellow With Sammy"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not a Spotify algorithm. Damn. No Under the Milky Way for church service.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: jasonvatch: some_beer_drinker: how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?

Show starts @ 1:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, it's a college radio station in California.

oh


As a serious heads up: We're kinda a silly sarcastic lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was so sad to read about Andy Taylor earlier this week
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: some_beer_drinker: jasonvatch: some_beer_drinker: how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?

Show starts @ 1:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, it's a college radio station in California.

oh

As a serious heads up: We're kinda a silly sarcastic lot.


"we're"...? oh yah speak for all of us why doncha.

/ok fine it's mostly true.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still awesome.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: some_beer_drinker: jasonvatch: some_beer_drinker: how the hell does this work? i got a 1 min ad. wtf?

Show starts @ 1:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, it's a college radio station in California.

oh

As a serious heads up: We're kinda a silly sarcastic lot.

"we're"...? oh yah speak for all of us why doncha.

/ok fine it's mostly true.


Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here


Fark user imageView Full Size
/Q&D
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image 850x528]/Q&D


frickin' AWESOME
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image 850x528]/Q&D


I feel called out since I actually am 5'10"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image image 850x528]/Q&D


excuse me but you shorted me by several inches
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image image 850x528]/Q&D

excuse me but you shorted me by several inches


I'll stretch you when we do the Love and Rockets Hour™
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image 850x528]/Q&D


w00t! I grew 10" taller!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
but I'm grateful for Frida...it's just so nice and full sounding.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uranus: I'll stretch you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uranus: socalnewwaver: Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image image 850x528]/Q&D

excuse me but you shorted me by several inches

I'll stretch you when we do the Love and Rockets Hour™


Guess which box set I just ordered as an early xmas present?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Uranus: socalnewwaver: Uranus: djslowdive: Oh, and we kinda like Penguins here

[Fark user image image 850x528]/Q&D

excuse me but you shorted me by several inches

I'll stretch you when we do the Love and Rockets Hour™

Guess which box set I just ordered as an early xmas present?


ME ME OH PICK ME I'LL GUESS. siousie
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Guess which box set I just ordered as an early xmas present?


errrrrr.....dunno

Shriekback?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.