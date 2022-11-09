 Skip to content
(Guardian)   What new disgusting vices do you plan on taking up after 60, other than whoring, gambling, psychedelics, and the Church?
80
80 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gambling and church have no allure, but I did start drinking more.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting?
But I'm thinking of buying a Can-Am Ryker
I know some find them disgusting
can-am.brp.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of any I haven't already picked up. Maybe womanizing, though I did some of that back in my late 20s and early 30s, and really I love my wife and don't want to run around on her.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grumbling at teenagers.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely whor...
Oh, other than whoring?
I'll have to think about that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spend every morning eating an entire head of raw garlic after smoking a cheap cigar for breakfast, and spend my afternoons crop dusting elevators.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out of my brain, mind reading submitter.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, assuming you are a widower.
whoring: expensive and the dick doesn't work so well any longer
gambling: expensive, your reaction time is slow, vision not all that great
church: expensive, they only like you if you are giving money
psychedelics: wow, man
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounding, but with tree trunks
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eat more taco bell


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes you think I haven't already taken up psychedelics? Did you NOT notice the 15' tall plaid tardigrade dressed as Hercule Poirot standing here?

And I'd never set foot in a church or gamble. Sheesh.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 60? None. I've a decade of work after 60 and little time for a true indulgence in vice. My wife's a decade older than I, and so I anticipate becoming both husband and caregiver. If anything, I'll have to put aside some of my current, minor vices to ensure I can do both until 70.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Disgusting?
But I'm thinking of buying a Can-Am Ryker
I know some find them disgusting
[can-am.brp.com image 661x480]


Most of the disadvantages of a motorcycle with none of the fun!

One you give up leaning, why not a small convertible?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rum, sodomy, and the lash.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 60?  Hmm, let's see.
Not that.  Not that.  Nope, no whores.
Nope, best I can offer is cooking with fattier meats for better flavor and dancing in public.  Everything else is the same old set of vices I've nurtured and improved for years.
After 70, however, then it's hookers and blow and blackjack, fast cars and impulse buying.   I'll be the first generation male in my family to make 70 as it is, so let's rock that decade.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got back into clubbing, raving, MDMDA, and shroom trips on the beach at 50, thanks to a new life companion that was half my age

/I'm alive again!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying not to die.

Or, depending on the state of our country by then, actively trying to die.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In three weeks I start cat juggling.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll make a lot more money if you take up whoring when you're young.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never make it to 60.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Starfish was their best album.   However I don't understand why you would need to wait until your golden years to enjoy them.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Rum, sodomy, and the lash.


iat says "new".
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just scrape Fark for any headline that ends with "is no way to go through life, son" and add that thing to my bucket list.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Gambling and church have no allure, but I did start drinking more.


Gambling can be fun. I'll go to the Seminole Indian casino in Tampa once in a while. A few old fashioneds. Couple of cigarettes (only time I smoke) and gamble away $50.  It's a nice break from the world.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The usual - release flatulence when one of my grand-kids pulls my finger.
It's the cornerstone of our repertoire.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60?

Huffing nitrogen. I hate this place and don't care to stick around that long.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Ragin' Asian: Rum, sodomy, and the lash.

iat says "new".


I love the filterpwn between two comments here.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I plan on avoiding the church and them trying to bleed me dry for salvation.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting Republican?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be that old guy who ruins the vibe at a college bar.

Oh wait. I guess I do that already.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not quite there yet, but I will start my day with an "11 am Glass of Scotch."
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They legalized the jazz cabbage here, shortly after I retired. I quit it back around 1972, and started up again more than 40 years later. It's a lot stronger than it was back in the 60's.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Disgusting?
But I'm thinking of buying a Can-Am Ryker
I know some find them disgusting
[can-am.brp.com image 661x480]


I don't know why, but when I see those on the road it always looks like someone driving a picnic table around.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image image 600x600]

Starfish was their best album.   However I don't understand why you would need to wait until your golden years to enjoy them.


Came for this
The Church - Reptile
Youtube x6Mx5xKOMAk
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Gambling and church have no allure, but I did start drinking more.


At 72 my liver can't take it no more so I'm on the wagon.

Edibles are still on the menu.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, as I get older, I have to give up more and more shiat. By the time i'm 60, I'll probably have to give up whoring.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cosplay, Thor and Captain America.  60-something going on 12.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 words: Geriatric Crime Spree.
4 words: Geriatric Crime Spree Fails.
5 words: Geriatric Crime Spree Fails Spectacularly.

6 words: Geriatric Crime Spree Fails Spectacularly Mid-Air.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im going to go back to school and pass my prostate exam.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm gonna be one of those bastards that drops poops out their pant leg in supermarkets.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Really expensive android sex doll.
The perfect girlfriend.
I can put it on mute, take off the arms and legs and carry the important bits around like a six pack.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just turned 60 a couple weeks ago and haven't really had time to start any new vices.  Or maybe I just started procrastinating . . .
 
crzybtch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well I already hit 60 and still have to work for a living, but I tell myself if I make it to 80 I am going to eat whatever I want whenever I want.  Tin Roof Sundae for breakfast.  Soft pretzels dipped in salsa for lunch.  Cheerios, Lucky Charms and Fruit Loops mixed for dinner.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

snocone: Hmm, assuming you are a widower.
whoring: expensive and the dick doesn't work so well any longer
gambling: expensive, your reaction time is slow, vision not all that great
church: expensive, they only like you if you are giving money
psychedelics: wow, man


Definitely psychedelics
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I plan on being the bearded guy that knows about all things...and has good weed.  I look to Willie Nelson for inspiration.
 
Speef
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Well I already hit 60 and still have to work for a living, but I tell myself if I make it to 80 I am going to eat whatever I want whenever I want.  Tin Roof Sundae for breakfast.  Soft pretzels dipped in salsa for lunch.  Cheerios, Lucky Charms and Fruit Loops mixed for dinner.


I have excellent news for you.

I've been beta testing your planned diet for 40 years already, and I'm still alive enough to type things.

/you may wanna go ahead and start now
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe closer to 65, but I plan on being one of those old guys going up and down the beach with a metal detector.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Maybe closer to 65, but I plan on being one of those old guys going up and down the beach with a metal detector.


I never understood that.

Sea shells aren't (to my knowledge) metallic. Those people are idiots.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Restoring old Ford Pintos - the last great American car.

Now, get off of my lawn.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: big pig peaches: Maybe closer to 65, but I plan on being one of those old guys going up and down the beach with a metal detector.

I never understood that.

Sea shells aren't (to my knowledge) metallic. Those people are idiots.


LOL dummy, they are looking for the ironwood that the old ships were made from.
 
