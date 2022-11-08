 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man fools IRS into cutting him a check for $6 million, keeps a low profile by buying a $2.6 million waterfront mansion and six luxury cars   (tampabay.com) divider line
    Matthew Meredith, Tax, Taxation in the United States, tax refunds, 39-year-old St. Petersburg man, Tax refund  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apparently he needs to realize to not look so obvious doing this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did he at least buy it in a none extradition nation?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What fool buys waterfront property when we all know it will be underwater by 1997 because of global warming?!?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If he would have taken that first check of 6.3 million and immediately bought a new identity and gotten out of town, he would currently be living a very nice life for the rest of his days.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't tax fraud legal now, because of Trump?  Equal protection under the law and all, right?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If he is convicted on all counts, Meredith could face up to 75 years in federal prison."

Don't fark with the Money Man.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you hit the paywall, the DOJ has it for free:  https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/pr/federal-convict-charged-false-claims-theft-government-property-and-money-laundering
 
pounddawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why the hell would anyone buy 6 Benz's

I get that it was free money, but...why?
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Really considering his prior felony, i don't know what you were thinking.  if you somehow...acquire all that money, you need to have a big plan well before you get it.  you would need to know where to transfer it, you would need to know a non-extradition country you could immediately vacate to.

With that felony, pretty sure you're not flying internationally without flagging.  What the hell did you expect?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Why the hell would anyone buy 6 Benz's

I get that it was free money, but...why?


Spoken like someone who's never had only 5 Benz's
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Isn't tax fraud legal now, because of Trump?  Equal protection under the law and all, right?


It's only legal if it's a political witch hunt. He should probably declare he's running for office.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sen. Rick Scott laughs at this amateur.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trump org looking at next secretary of the Treasury..
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SUBBY IS OBVIOUSLY JEALOUS OF THE CRIMINALITY
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If he is convicted on all counts, Meredith could face up to 75 years in federal prison.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Matthew Meredith submitted five claims for a tax refund between August 2019 and February 2020. In total, those claims exceeded $170 million. Authorities say Meredith falsified his income and withholdings in each of the claims, according to court documents.

Number one, large sums can set alarms off. You can falsify income if you hide the cash or property you receive. You CAN NOTbs Withholdings. They know. That's it. What a moron.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guy went into the joint for drug charges, and learned how do some REAL crime.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, if you are going to screw the IRS, which does NOT have a sense of humor and will lock you
away in a deep dark hole, ya might as well go for the gold.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many Trump threads does Fark need?
 
BWeed6
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
you'd think for $2.6 million they'd bring in a landscaping crew.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's keeping the other $3.4 for maintenance on six Mercedes?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the IRS just cuts checks in the millions without double checking?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Matthew Meredith submitted five claims for a tax refund between August 2019 and February 2020. In total, those claims exceeded $170 million. Authorities say Meredith falsified his income and withholdings in each of the claims, according to court documents.

Number one, large sums can set alarms off. You can falsify income if you hide the cash or property you receive. You CAN NOTbs Withholdings. They know. That's it. What a moron.


the moron is the one cutting the cheque without checking.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cars? They're wedding gifts. They're from my mother. They're under her name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Red Shirt Blues: Matthew Meredith submitted five claims for a tax refund between August 2019 and February 2020. In total, those claims exceeded $170 million. Authorities say Meredith falsified his income and withholdings in each of the claims, according to court documents.

Number one, large sums can set alarms off. You can falsify income if you hide the cash or property you receive. You CAN NOTbs Withholdings. They know. That's it. What a moron.

the moron is the one cutting the cheque without checking.


That's the IRS top notch 1980's software.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to know about the money he didn't waste on a house and some cars.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Numberlady2: Red Shirt Blues: Matthew Meredith submitted five claims for a tax refund between August 2019 and February 2020. In total, those claims exceeded $170 million. Authorities say Meredith falsified his income and withholdings in each of the claims, according to court documents.

Number one, large sums can set alarms off. You can falsify income if you hide the cash or property you receive. You CAN NOTbs Withholdings. They know. That's it. What a moron.

the moron is the one cutting the cheque without checking.


This.
This is literally unacceptable.  Period.
Meanwhile I can't cash a 5 buck check with my bank. Had to go to a check cashing place. WTF? People need a metaphorical hammer 🔨 to the 🧠 🤯 jfc.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lilbjorn: Isn't tax fraud legal now, because of Trump?  Equal protection under the law and all, right?


It's only legal if you pretend to be a billionaire first.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Numberlady2: Red Shirt Blues: Matthew Meredith submitted five claims for a tax refund between August 2019 and February 2020. In total, those claims exceeded $170 million. Authorities say Meredith falsified his income and withholdings in each of the claims, according to court documents.

Number one, large sums can set alarms off. You can falsify income if you hide the cash or property you receive. You CAN NOTbs Withholdings. They know. That's it. What a moron.

the moron is the one cutting the cheque without checking.

That's the IRS top notch 1980's software.


To be fair old tech is a contour measure.  Just ask the nick nuke silos.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A prosecutor friend often says "We're really good at catching the dumb ones"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Numberlady2: Red Shirt Blues: Matthew Meredith submitted five claims for a tax refund between August 2019 and February 2020. In total, those claims exceeded $170 million. Authorities say Meredith falsified his income and withholdings in each of the claims, according to court documents.

Number one, large sums can set alarms off. You can falsify income if you hide the cash or property you receive. You CAN NOTbs Withholdings. They know. That's it. What a moron.

the moron is the one cutting the cheque without checking.

That's the IRS top notch 1980's software.


Nah, they've got a newfangled 1960s program.

https://www.nextgov.com/it-modernization/2018/03/irs-system-processing-your-taxes-almost-60-years-old/146770/
 
