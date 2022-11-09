 Skip to content
(KFVS 12)   Truck overturns, spills load of chicken waste over highway. How does it smell? Offal   (kfvs12.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in East Vancouver and the chicken packer was probably the worst of the three different aromas which were on offer depending on the wind direction (the other 2 being a rendering plant and a fish dumpster).
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
no comment
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned what chicken offal was. (Side-eyes my taco bell lunch....)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I lived in Durham, I met a girl who lived in Goldsboro. Whenever I went to visit, I had to drive by a pig farm. Easily the worst smell I've ever encountered. Close the windows. Recirculate the air. Smell still came through.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smells like Teen Spirit!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This could slow drivers down considerably, and we'll see the chicken choking traffic.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chicken offal spill
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: When I lived in Durham, I met a girl who lived in Goldsboro. Whenever I went to visit, I had to drive by a pig farm. Easily the worst smell I've ever encountered. Close the windows. Recirculate the air. Smell still came through.


Username almost checks out, but it reminds me of driving past a cattle ranch on the freeway through central California. The trick is knowing how far away you need to get before turning off the recirculated air, to get the smell out.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lafcadio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was an adult BSA leader at Camp Buck Toms in Tennessee during a particularly hot July when a garbage truck that had just collected chicken offal from a processing facility accidentally dumped it--hundreds of gallons of it-- right outside of the camp mess hall.  The fire department hosed it all into the woods, and the smell lingered for days.  We had kids puking in line for lunch.  Memories.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My dog has no nose.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do I get off of this chicken shiat highway?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: How do I get off of this chicken shiat highway?


There's no detour so you'll have to self detour
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fowl.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatshisname: My dog has no nose.


How does he smell?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: whatshisname: My dog has no nose.

How does he smell?


Awful!

/thankyou
 
