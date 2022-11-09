 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   In Soviet Russia, Kherson retreats from you   (nbcnews.com) divider line
47
    More: News  
•       •       •

1905 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 10:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The losses for the GOP keep coming
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.  Turn it into a highway of death as they fall back to their Orc pits.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size


Today is pretty alright.  Nice work, today.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
YouLostANOTHERFront.gif
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Keep going, Vlad... the border is that way.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kherson isn't in Russia
 
Jurodan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Haha! fark you Putin.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The occupiers are currently undermining absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Serhii Khlan, a Ukrainian official.

An apt metaphor for the entire war: burning bridges. I have wondered how Putin expects a Ukrainian population that has been made to loathe Russia will fit with his vision of unified pan-Slavic nationalism.
 
hi13760
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "The occupiers are currently undermining absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Serhii Khlan, a Ukrainian official.

An apt metaphor for the entire war: burning bridges. I have wondered how Putin expects a Ukrainian population that has been made to loathe Russia will fit with his vision of unified pan-Slavic nationalism.


Russia is NATO's number one recruiter.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed overnight in the town Snihurivka, around 30 miles north of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Stremousov died Wednesday in a road accident, the head of the Moscow-appointed regional administration, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

I guess there weren't any tall building around.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.  Get out.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hi13760: [Fark user image image 500x430]


Yeah, is this different from what we've been debating the past week or so, in that Russians are setting a trap by "retreating"?

I'd love it if it were
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed overnight in the town Snihurivka, around 30 miles north of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in a post on his Telegram channel.  Stremousov died Wednesday in a road accident, the head of the Moscow-appointed regional administration, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

A road accident huh?  I guess when your car gets dun blowed up it is a type of accident.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Telling all the citizens to evacuate was completely pointless then.

But I hope a lot of Ukrainians refused to leave.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember that Ukrainian hero who sacrificed himself taking out a bridge at the beginning of the war?

Hopefully that happens to the Russians, except as stupid accidents.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jurodan: Haha! fark you Putin.


...and the geriatric donkey painted to look like a horse you rode in on.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "The occupiers are currently undermining absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Serhii Khlan, a Ukrainian official.

An apt metaphor for the entire war: burning bridges. I have wondered how Putin expects a Ukrainian population that has been made to loathe Russia will fit with his vision of unified pan-Slavic nationalism.


Putin's plan didn't involve a Ukrainian population at this point. Remember, Russia started with "Ukraine doesn't exist".
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I haven't post this much since February because is obvious someone has violated the third rule of aquisition,
Quark solves the problem of War with Economics
Youtube hdQcGzbpN7s
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I cant wait for January when newly elected Speaker of the House Marjorie Taylor Greene explains that until  Ukraine gives back Russia's rightful territory (like Kherson, Karkhiv and Kyiv) the House won't pass any bills funding the Ukrainians
 
Theeng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

151: hi13760: [Fark user image image 500x430]

Yeah, is this different from what we've been debating the past week or so, in that Russians are setting a trap by "retreating"?

I'd love it if it were


Fark ukraine threads are a great example of why internet discussions should be taken with a grain of salt.

No one has any goddamn idea what they're talking about 99% of the time.  I just keep my mouth shut.
 
zbtop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
watching the scripted conversation play out between Shoigu and Surovikin felt like sitting for a middle school Drama production, with everyone rattling off clearly pre-written lines (probably looking at placards) in a monotone recitation.
 
hi13760
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

151: hi13760: [Fark user image image 500x430]

Yeah, is this different from what we've been debating the past week or so, in that Russians are setting a trap by "retreating"?

I'd love it if it were


We can debate all we want but since Walmart doesn't have a low orbit surveillance satellite on sale for Black Friday so I can confirm myself and the fact the Ukrainian military isn't reacting to it, led's me to believe they and the US think it's a trap.
 
The Fork
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Kherson isn't in Russia


... And it never will be.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I shudder to think of what horrors the orcs left behind in Kherson -- not just traps, but also mass graves and torture rooms.
 
TTFK
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are two reasons Ukraine has not advanced on Kherson yet:

1.  There are extensive reports of Russian military dressing as civilians to blend in and wait to ambush.

2.  In a full pullout situation, they are worried that Russia will attempt to wipe out advancing forces by blowing the dam.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I shudder to think of what horrors the orcs left behind in Kherson -- not just traps, but also mass graves and torture rooms.


Yeah....that's the sick thing about all of this. The consequences are soooo farkin' brutal....
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kherson bravely advances towards enemy leaving allied troops behind
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Super Chronic: "The occupiers are currently undermining absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Serhii Khlan, a Ukrainian official.

An apt metaphor for the entire war: burning bridges. I have wondered how Putin expects a Ukrainian population that has been made to loathe Russia will fit with his vision of unified pan-Slavic nationalism.

Russia is NATO's number one recruiter.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hi13760: [Fark user image 500x430]


Bait?

Kind of hard to go chasing after the Orcs after all the bridges have been blown.  Also means Russia can't retake the area without setting up new points to cross the river, and those areas will be immediately targeted by Ukraine.

Now, obviously, Ukraine will enter and occupy Kherson, but on their schedule.  Quite possibly not until March.  They know the Russians won't be coming from that area, so shift focus to other areas.  Take another shot at the Antonivsky Bridge.  Wait for the Russians to put that replacement span in place, but before they can get it properly secured to the pilings.

Replacing that span at the start of winter won't be fun for the workers, and given the competency of Russia since March, it's very possible they'll drop it into the water when a crane topples over.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gilligann: Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed overnight in the town Snihurivka, around 30 miles north of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Stremousov died Wednesday in a road accident, the head of the Moscow-appointed regional administration, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

I guess there weren't any tall buildings left.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I shudder to think of what horrors the orcs left behind in Kherson -- not just traps, but also mass graves and torture rooms.


Even if we get Russia completely booted from the country, we're going to need to send them lots of aid to rebuild to keep them from getting too disillusioned and voting in a pro-Russian and/or fascist leadership. Basically a smaller version of the Marshall Plan, and for essentially the same reason.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TTFK: 2.  In a full pullout situation, they are worried that Russia will attempt to wipe out advancing forces by blowing the dam.


I'm no expert but that would surprise me, since they depend on that water for Crimea - they have to believe that Ukraine is going to take the canal to the south and cut off that supply before they're willing to destroy the dam.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I shudder to think of what horrors the orcs left behind in Kherson -- not just traps, but also mass graves and torture rooms.


Leadership should figure this out, but probably won't: Every time they find that after a Russkie retreat it just makes the Ukrainians want to fight hard to kick them out COMPLETELY.

I don't care if it's by one vote in the House, hopefully we get an extra Senate seat, let Democratic Party maintain House control so that Ukraine can get the weapons to eviscerate the invading forces.

Should they decide to, I'd like to give the weapons to kick Russia out completely, including Crimea. Yes, GIVE. Sure we'll take some grain to assuage your conscience, and probably donate it somewhere, but here have these weapons.
 
kb7rky [SwearJar]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now, bomb the fuck out of the Orcs.

Soak up what's left with sponges, and send the squishifed remains to Putin, with a not-so-cryptic message:

"YOU'RE NEXT"
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "The occupiers are currently undermining absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Serhii Khlan, a Ukrainian official.

An apt metaphor for the entire war: burning bridges. I have wondered how Putin expects a Ukrainian population that has been made to loathe Russia will fit with his vision of unified pan-Slavic nationalism.



The beatings will continue until morale improves!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed overnight in the town Snihurivka, around 30 miles north of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in a post on his Telegram channel.  Stremousov died Wednesday in a road accident, the head of the Moscow-appointed regional administration, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

A road accident huh?  I guess when your car gets dun blowed up it is a type of accident.


Accidentally on  purpose.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed overnight in the town Snihurivka, around 30 miles north of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in a post on his Telegram channel.

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Stremousov died Wednesday in a road accident.

"His accidental collision with a T-72 tank before taking friendly fire and being consumed by flames due to a carelessly tossed cigarette by a federation officer into the pool of petrol leaking from the wreckage as he escaped the crushed vehicle on the road from Snihurivka was most unfortunate", the head of the Moscow-appointed regional administration, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Kherson isn't in Russia


I was going to say it's in "Soviet Russia" (or was when Soviet Russia was a thing), but technically speaking that's not really true either.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


RIP Gerson
 
shinji3i
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Kherson isn't in Russia


The Russians thought it was as of late September. Womp womp to them.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*backing up beeping noises*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Super Chronic: "The occupiers are currently undermining absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of the Kherson region," said Serhii Khlan, a Ukrainian official.

An apt metaphor for the entire war: burning bridges. I have wondered how Putin expects a Ukrainian population that has been made to loathe Russia will fit with his vision of unified pan-Slavic nationalism.

Putin's plan didn't involve a Ukrainian population at this point. Remember, Russia started with "Ukraine doesn't exist".


Has Putin maybe tried to make a vision board to get Ukrainians to not exist? At this point, that may be more effective than the current strategy.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Kherson isn't in Russia


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's an Admiral Akbar.

/they probably left a small nuke behind as a false flag booby trap
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The announcement of the withdrawal followed weeks of Ukrainian advances toward the city and a race by Russia to relocate more than 100,000 of its residents.

'Kidnap.' You mean 'kidnap'.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.