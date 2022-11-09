 Skip to content
Happy Go to an Art Museum Day.
Doryphore
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ferris Bueller Art Museum Scene
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Timely notice in most time zones.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Timely notice in most time zones.


Exactly. Would have been useful yesterday or earlier in the week.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Doryphore: Ferris Bueller Art Museum Scene


https://www.artic.edu/
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd rather go to an Art Museum day than an Art Garfunkel day, if you know what I mean, and I know that you do.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wish you told me sooner. I'm never going to have time to stop at Walmart for soup, super glue, and adult diapers.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I wish you told me sooner. I'm never going to have time to stop at Walmart for soup, super glue, and adult diapers.


Oh bummer! I was hoping to have a 3D interactive Andy Warhol experience!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's past sundown. If I go to a museum at this point, it will involve a prybar and some stuff only seen on YouTube channels featuring hands. Besides, I have a ton of original arts and numbered prints that I don't have space on the walls for, anything added will just be more clutter. The first steps, I believe, in addressing a hoarding problem is to stop adding.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sues, you say?

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well now you tell me. I went to work, instead, like a chump.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh noes, you missed Nat'l Vist An Art Museum Day?

Take heart! In many states public libraries provide day passes for museums, zoos, and various cultural centers - FOR FREE!! All you need is a library card.

SEPA county libraries have a simply enormous selection of passes. We go to all kinds of museums, arboreta, and formal gardens courtesy of Delaware County. It's pretty damn awesome.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever been to an art museum.

/ and most likely never will
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I don't think I've ever been to an art museum.

/ and most likely never will


Username checks out
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tomorrow is World Immunization Day. Try getting up-to-date on your COVID shots, and get vaccinated for the flu.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When things get a little too Jackson Pollock for me I pick up a bunch of bananas and then everything is Renoir again.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Well now you tell me. I went to work, instead, like a chump.


I take that back - there's art on the walls in my office building. That should count for something.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Floki: Tomorrow is World Immunization Day. Try getting up-to-date on your COVID shots, and get vaccinated for the flu.


Getting flu vax this weekend. Can't do Covid because some idiot gave it to me not too long ago (I am an avid mask wearer and boosted as much as possible).
 
