(AOL)   Israeli archeologists find ancient comb with inscription with full Canaanite sentence inscribed on it, finally validating President Skroob's command to comb the desert   (aol.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They ain't found shee-it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
May this tusk

root out the lice

of the hair

and the beard

Burma-Shave
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a comb w/ Cenobite writing all over it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: May this tusk

root out the lice

of the hair

and the beard

Burma-Shave


It probably rhymes better in Canaanite.

/Ba'al Shave
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
and as i read this comedy central has south park lice capades on...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigMax: They ain't found shee-it.


Done in one
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With all the political correctness and wokeness, they could never have made that movie today.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, Moses had a speech impediment

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toraque: phalamir: May this tusk

root out the lice

of the hair

and the beard

Burma-Shave

It probably rhymes better in Canaanite.

/Ba'al Shave


Ba'al Shave Tov.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: With all the political correctness and wokeness, they could never have made that movie today.


Can you imagine Brooks turning in the script to Blazing Saddles nowadays? Some studio exec would have an aneurysm.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok which one of you farknuts still goes to AOL?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigMax: They ain't found shee-it.


Increase sensors.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It is a very human text," Garfinkel said. "It shows us that people didn't really change, and lice didn't really change."

As apt a description of the Republican Party and its supporters as one can deliver after Election Day.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Begoggle: With all the political correctness and wokeness, they could never have made that movie today.

Can you imagine Brooks turning in the script to Blazing Saddles nowadays? Some studio exec would have an aneurysm.


Movie 43, Inappropriate Comedy, and The Underground Comedy Movie would beg to differ.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: May this tusk

root out the lice

of the hair

and the beard

Burma-Shave


was so hoping for Burma-Shave! what tfa denies, phalamirdelivers
 
