Oh, the powerful manatees
    More: Florida, Brevard County, Florida, emergency rule, Banana River, state wildlife officials Tuesday, Florida Power, Wildlife Conservation Commission rule, similar 90-day emergency rule, Cape Canaveral  
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Manatees gather near the power plant in the winter because of warm water.

This is pretty standard with nuclear plants.  The lakes they use to cool the reactors have year-round warm spots and that's where the most plant growth is, thus where best fishing is.  Manatees are probably getting cut up by boat engines.
 
