(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 9 is 'bilious' as in: "If youse runs up a tab in a bar in New Joisey, the bartender's gonna bilious'
    Misc, Humorism, Four Temperaments, The Canon of Medicine, Melancholia, bilious magnate of Mississippi, Avicenna, Hot Tin Roof, black bile  
posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 1:20 PM



Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me think of the death of Mr. Roberts.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heterolious, homolious, bilious ... it's all good.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm Bill Kurtis, and I'm Bill-lated and Bill-lectrified by this Word of the Day."
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is just another garden-state-variety pun.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels more like a Redneck Word of the Day.....

*summoning Jeff Foxworthy*
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The subsitute teacher arrives for her first day of school, and asks the children to introduce themselves.

"What's your name?" She asks the first boy.

"Julie."

"We do not use nick names in my classroom. Your name is Julius."

"And what is your name?" She asks the next boy.

"Bilious."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
μ-Ziq - Bilious Paths (Full Album) [2003]
Youtube 4l1stZH6ftw
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, Ron Weasley's middle name

/expecto tobemadefunof
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://discworld.fandom.com/wiki/Bilious
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Also, Ron Weasley's middle name

/expecto tobemadefunof


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nah, that ain't it, buddy.  The bartender's gonna kilious.
 
