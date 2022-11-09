 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1956, philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre denounced communism, mostly on the realization that if hell is other people you don't want to have to share everything with them   (history.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Scooby Doo Can Doo-Doo
Youtube Dg4uNP46PBk
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i love everyone equally.. does that make me a commie?

// damn, I miss "The Critic"
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobbs was fond of his dram.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In the immortal words of Jean-Paul Sartre:
"Au revoir, gopher."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what he said

Existential Star Wars (In French)
Youtube Q-uQWNd540I
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

COVID19: i love everyone equally.. does that make me a commie?


Just promiscuous, you naughty little viral load.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Overstated headline - even the article itself says he denounced the USSR, etc. but remained a Marxist
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The older I get, the more this 100 year Commie vs. Capitalist vs. Monarchies is just getting old and stupid. Throughout history there have been leaders and followers and whatnot, but why? Why can't we all just live for the betterment of ourselves and humanity and not have this obsessive need to have leaders. Loki was right in the first Avengers. We WANT to be ruled. We NEED to be ruled. We cannot imagine any other life. But in the back of our heads don't we all kinda know that the entire way humans function in the world today is...wrong? I dunno. Hippies aren't very practical, but you gotta give it up to them that they understand there needs to be a different way.

Get off my lawn...or something.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bonjour Jean-Paul
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The United States is so far from Communism that anything that benefits the public at large looks like Communism to us.

Minimum wage? Communism.
Rent control? Communism.
Going to the doctor before you have inoperable stage IV cancer? Communism.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - Scooby Doo Can Doo-Doo]


Worst. Episode. Ever
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: COVID19: i love everyone equally.. does that make me a commie?

Just promiscuous, you naughty little viral load.


Tell us that you don't know what viral load means without saying you don't know what viral load means
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in 1968..
Röyksopp - Only This Moment (Official Video) [4K Remastered]
Youtube HiG-HL2hSMA
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: puffy999: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - Scooby Doo Can Doo-Doo]

Worst. Episode. Ever


Matt Groening? Is that you?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But socialism is heaven?
 
