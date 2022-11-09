 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Tropical Storm Nicole ready to make sweet love to the East Coast   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
32
    More: Giggity, Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando airports, Disney World, Orlando International Airport, Florida, National Weather Service, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elections have consequences...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...


Elections or erections?
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...

Elections or erections?


Yes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heading straight for Moron Lardo according to the last storm track.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey East Coast, I know a quick trick on how to solve your potential Nicole problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharpie line around Alabama.jpg
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect, wife and I have to drive to Ponte Vedra for a wedding.

I guess this is going to be me driving south from Atlanta

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bring it! America's wang is ready to be plunged deep into your turgid embrace!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...

Elections or erections?


What about electrons?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: scruffythecat: Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...

Elections or erections?

What about electrons?


They (help) make up everything
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.net image 850x699]


Earth has the strangest erection right now.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A couple days ago the NHC graphic looked very much like a well defined penis and balls, my first thought seeing it hit FL, America's wang, was "gay!"

/nttawwt
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh look, right around the average. If the August "no hurricanes, lol libs" are gonna show up, ever.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A few years ago, God took several swings at Louisiana before farking them up properly.  He's only in his second at bat this week.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.net image 850x699]


Meh.  40-50mph winds in this area.  Still better than the 150-160mph winds I experienced about 5 weeks ago.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.net image 850x699]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm scheduled to fly into MCO on Friday. Let's see how that turns out.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn the east coast is really getting the shaft.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Prof. Frink: scruffythecat: Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...

Elections or erections?

What about electrons?

They (help) make up everything


Sort of like Trump, yeah?
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: scruffythecat: Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...

Elections or erections?

What about electrons?


They're uncertain.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

genner: Prof. Frink: scruffythecat: Dead for Tax Reasons: elections have consequences...

Elections or erections?

What about electrons?

They're uncertain.


Only if the haven't been observed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm scheduled to fly into MCO on Friday. Let's see how that turns out.


WIth or without a plane? This might help with the latter.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So NASA will be rolling the SLS back inside and put the launch off another month?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.net image 850x699]


Nicole is a dude!
 
munko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [thepointsguy.global.ssl.fastly.net image 850x699]


Looks like Canada is about to get a load of massive proportions from Nicole.  She must be transitioning.  There seems to be a build up caused by some kind of blockage and the load is under massive pressure.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump can't find his Sharpie.
All hope is lost.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is Alabama going to be okay?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The blue balls have gone purple
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.