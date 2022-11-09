 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Man tries to take Porsche through construction site. Worker tells him to wait. Being Florida, you can guess what happens next   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was guessing a Porsche buried up to the frame in wet cement. Attempted vehicular homicide was... Unexpected.

Sounds like it's past time for the family to take away grandpa's keys.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things like this are why I'm okay with, and actually prefer, that constructions sites are assigned a police officer. Construction company sign-holders have wildly varying quality (meaning, some are 'with it' and engaged and do a good job of directing traffic...others are barely conscious), and regardless of that they have zero authority so drivers have a lot more leeway to be dangerous dicks.  Even Florida Porsche man would probably hesitate to lovetap a state trooper.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I was guessing a Porsche buried up to the frame in wet cement. Attempted vehicular homicide was... Unexpected.

Sounds like it's past time for the family to take away grandpa's keys.


Actually I jumped straight to he hit one with his car.  Gotta factor in the FL part of the equation.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cayenne? Like the pepper?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is AMERICA I can drive wherever I want!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it got crushed by 2 tons of loose gravel and debris

Oh well
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to whatever criminal punishment he gets, I hope they seize his license. Maybe look into psych. or geriatric hospitalization.

(Psych. hospitalization may be worse than prison, if only because it becomes ever harder to get out after they make more diagnoses, Diagnoses that they don't really have an interest in "curing." while being paid for the care. Which is not to mention what the stress of living with other ill people does to one's mental health...)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Sounds like it's past time for the family to take away grandpa's keys.


jimjays: Maybe look into psych. or geriatric hospitalization.


I'm going with "he's just a farking asshole."
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: This is AMERICA I can drive wherever I want!!


This guy has reaffirmed my assumptions about Porsche Cayenne owners being raging assholes. Sure, I am sure there are a select few who are perfectly nice, even delightful people, but the rest? Raging. Assholes
.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect was arrested at the barber shop?

/ yes, I know why they do that
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the workers fault.
He got between the driver and a farmers market.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another smugshot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus, when that generation dies, this world will be so much better.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some asshole passed me on a double yellow yesterday at like 60 in a residential neighborhood with a landscaper blocking one lane on a blind bend. speed limit is like 25 i was doing like 35-40.

like how much of a hurry are you in that the person in front of you is speeding and you still think im going to slow. Ive never seen anything like it. I was so tempted to track him down but was going to vote
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: Jeebus, when that generation dies, this world will be so much better.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Really? You think so?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL @ Porsche Cayenne

You paid Porsche prices for a g-damned Ford Escape!   LOL!
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Florida stand your ground law, this was finally your chance to be useful and you blew it!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: iaazathot: Jeebus, when that generation dies, this world will be so much better.

[Fark user image 850x566]

Really? You think so?


Yeah, that's what they said in the 60's.
Then boomers voted for George W. Bush and Trump.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chewd: LOL @ Porsche Cayenne

You paid Porsche prices for a g-damned Ford Escape!   LOL!


And it costs you $270 for an oil change.
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow the Porsche Cayenne is ugly.

Who the hell buys Porsche for an SUV? Well, Floridian grandpas, I guess, like the guy in TFA.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why one would choose a Cayenne over a Panamera is beyond the comprehension of even the staunchest elderly Floridian with rage issues, I would think.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 Around here, anything that happens in a construction zone means your punishment is automatically doubled (vehicular offences, not like murder or something). You can't mess with road workers here; DOT takes that stuff seriously.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: chewd: LOL @ Porsche Cayenne

You paid Porsche prices for a g-damned Ford Escape!   LOL!

And it costs you $270 for an oil change.



Try the brake cost if it has Carbon Ceramic, $32k+ if you need rotors and pads with no labor. Granted they last a LONG time but they aren't that great for daily driving. Ceramic needs to heat up quite a bit to provide the best stopping power.

Tungsten Carbide is $12K and plain old cast iron is $2500.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rannuci: Cayenne? Like the pepper?


As in Porsche's SUV, aka asshole2
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I was hoping it got crushed by 2 tons of sludge, from New York and New Jersey


.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

starsrift: Wow the Porsche Cayenne is ugly.

Who the hell buys Porsche for an SUV? Well, Floridian grandpas, I guess, like the guy in TFA.


That's the same thought I had when I first moved to SF in 2001 and saw a Lamborghini Humvee wedged into a narrow alley in the FiDi

Farking Lambo Hummer

Saw the family that owned it, looked like they were Saudis
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kindms: some asshole passed me on a double yellow yesterday at like 60 in a residential neighborhood with a landscaper blocking one lane on a blind bend. speed limit is like 25 i was doing like 35-40.

like how much of a hurry are you in that the person in front of you is speeding and you still think im going to slow. Ive never seen anything like it. I was so tempted to track him down but was going to vote


Nice story, grandpa
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: Wow the Porsche Cayenne is ugly.

Who the hell buys Porsche for an SUV? Well, Floridian grandpas, I guess, like the guy in TFA.


my buddy has a used one he picked up for a great deal. It is pretty comfy
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Circusdog320: This is AMERICA I can drive wherever I want!!

This guy has reaffirmed my assumptions about Porsche Cayenne owners being raging assholes. Sure, I am sure there are a select few who are perfectly nice, even delightful people, but the rest? Raging. Assholes
.


In other words when Porsche is sending us it's drivers they are not sending their best.  They are sending us Floridians, they are sending us old guys, they are raging assholes.  And some, I assume, are good people.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Jeebus, when that generation dies, this world will be so much better.



Because all of us septuagenarians are exactly like that guy.

jhmfc
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blasterz: Rannuci: Cayenne? Like the pepper?

As in Porsche's SUV, aka asshole2


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: iaazathot: Jeebus, when that generation dies, this world will be so much better.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Really? You think so?


They said "better", not "fixed."
But yeah, each generation has their own a-holes.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: The Exit Stencilist: Circusdog320: This is AMERICA I can drive wherever I want!!

This guy has reaffirmed my assumptions about Porsche Cayenne owners being raging assholes. Sure, I am sure there are a select few who are perfectly nice, even delightful people, but the rest? Raging. Assholes
.

In other words when Porsche is sending us it's drivers they are not sending their best.  They are sending us Floridians, they are sending us old guys, they are raging assholes.  And some, I assume, are good people.


Bravo! Well done sir. I tip my edgy fedora to you
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

