 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And now for the voting news you actually care about, here's a list of the new places in the U.S. where you now legally smoke pot   (cnn.com) divider line
93
    More: Spiffy, U.S. state, Law, recreational marijuana use, Decriminalization, cannabis possession, Legalization, Arkansas voters, Victimless crime  
•       •       •

2347 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Nov 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So only Maryland and Missouri.
Not sure how it failed in SD when it was already approved there in the past.
Did the people who voted for it before just say this time "F*ck it, not gonna vote, I'll just get it illegally"?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Fark need a SPLIFFY tag now?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??
 
AlAlvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch Missouri deny it like they did Medicaid expansion
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bootleggers_and_Baptists
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Maryland and voted for the legalization.  We can now start with the Mary-Jane-Land memes.
You're welcome.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So only Maryland and Missouri.
Not sure how it failed in SD when it was already approved there in the past.
Did the people who voted for it before just say this time "F*ck it, not gonna vote, I'll just get it illegally"?


1) Midterm election means lower turnout.

2) Disillusioned voters not bothering because they figure it didn't work the first time so it won't work this time.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


Pretty sure they do, but also think that keeping it illegal means more trouble for n-words and liberals than it does for themselves. That's pretty much always the so-called "conservative" POV.

But I live in Maryland, so I'll be raising a spliff tonight in celebration when I get done with work.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us living in St Louis, this doesn't change much, possession has been functionally decriminalized for a while, and the smell of marijuana alone is no longer enough to initiate police action. It is good news overall though. I guess it will become easier to buy? I'm not sure sure TBH, the most I ever have is part of an edible that gets passed around the bar occasionally.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whidbey:
Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??

Not sure if serious...Not "have smoked it at some point in their lives." You used present-tense. You think the majority of people there currently smoke it?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


The people who would have voted for it were high and missed the vote.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?


Because I want to be able to tell you what to do?
So that I have more crimes to use against minorities?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So only Maryland and Missouri.
Not sure how it failed in SD when it was already approved there in the past.
Did the people who voted for it before just say this time "F*ck it, not gonna vote, I'll just get it illegally"?


Why vote for something when the court will strike it down because reasons?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


The majority of people in most states don't smoke it.

But that doesn't mean they should be able to tell others what they can do.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Guess I'll stay in Colorado for a bit longer.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The basement of my apartment complex, which I have a key for (that I'm technically not supposed to have but management never asked for it back so whatever ha ha)" is still a safe spot.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even tell you the status of it here in VA.  You can possess it but not buy it or be given it.  You can grow it but not buy the plants or seeds.  If you do grow it you can't sell it or give it to anyone...

Something convoluted like that.

I don't partake in the Devils Parsley but am all for legalization.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


A majority of the population of the world doesn't smoke it.
You really need to get out more.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take away my medical marijuana at your peril. Lack of sleep makes me very grouchy.
/I doubt Florida would repeal it
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually care about not living in a right-wing dystopia but looks like no one else really does
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??

A majority of the population of the world doesn't smoke it.
You really need to get out more.


For real. Smoking is kinda gross when vapes and edibles are options.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: Meh.  Guess I'll stay in Colorado for a bit longer.


Didn't Colorado have medical mushrooms or something like that on the ballot? Hope that worked given all the great studies that have been coming out with its PTSD help.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'No all-dressed chips or getting stinko on electric lettuce?
Dafuq you Puritans do on a Sat night - bathe & pray?'
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?


Shouldn't the crime rates be...  lower?
 
Deamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: For those of us living in St Louis, this doesn't change much, possession has been functionally decriminalized for a while, and the smell of marijuana alone is no longer enough to initiate police action. It is good news overall though. I guess it will become easier to buy? I'm not sure sure TBH, the most I ever have is part of an edible that gets passed around the bar occasionally.


This is less true outside the City limits, or at least it was. This is a good measure for the state overall, assuming the state lawmakers actually implement it.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
folks of a certain age have been brainwashed about cannabis.

Its legal here in CT but the Mayor of my town and even the so called democrats on the local zoning board repeat the same tired BS about it.

You can't fall down here without hitting a liquor store but the way they tell it its going to corrupt everything and the children and blah blah blah. The board meeting I attended was so f-ing stupid. An older lady pulled out the "my friend from colorado says its a hellscape" type of BS. I couldn't believe these people were calling themselves democrats. What makes it even dumber is they have allowed several headshops to open to add to all the smoke and vape shops (who have been busted selling tobacco products to underage people). So they are OK with everything that surrounds cannabis but not cannabis itself. And dont get me started on all the CBD advertising that is allowed. I dont think these people have a clue
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all good news.  Too bad PA wasn't on the list.

Perhaps with the new Governor there will be a push for it.  But I dunno.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad it passed here in Maryland, I don't plan on smoking I am just tired of time wasted in the courts and hey maybe the cops will finally have to do some work now instead of hassling people over a little weed

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHERE ARE THE WI RESULTS!?!?!?

I've looked at probably a dozen places and searched for our weed initiative results. It's like nobody, even knows we had it on the ballot.  Should it be legalized, and should weed convictions without accompanying violent convictions be expunged.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?

Shouldn't the crime rates be...  lower?


Yes, but prohibitionists informally count crime as people-doing-stuff-they-don't-like rather than actual lawbreaking.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??

A majority of the population of the world doesn't smoke it.
You really need to get out more.


Pretty sure I wasn't talking about the whole world, smart guy.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?

Shouldn't the crime rates be...  lower?


I should have specified violent crime. The fear of blah men getting all rapey if weed is legal is still pushed as a reason not to legalize.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: folks of a certain age have been brainwashed about cannabis.

Its legal here in CT but the Mayor of my town and even the so called democrats on the local zoning board repeat the same tired BS about it.

You can't fall down here without hitting a liquor store but the way they tell it its going to corrupt everything and the children and blah blah blah. The board meeting I attended was so f-ing stupid. An older lady pulled out the "my friend from colorado says its a hellscape" type of BS. I couldn't believe these people were calling themselves democrats. What makes it even dumber is they have allowed several headshops to open to add to all the smoke and vape shops (who have been busted selling tobacco products to underage people). So they are OK with everything that surrounds cannabis but not cannabis itself. And dont get me started on all the CBD advertising that is allowed. I dont think these people have a clue


They don't.  And brainwashing is the issue.

These are people that will joke around the water cooler about how they shouldn't have driven home from the bar last night.  Laughs all around.  But if someone says they smoked a bowl and watched a movie, they would get a visit from HR, and be forced to go to rehab and do weekly drug tests in order to keep their job.

It's completely upside down.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


I was visiting a customer site, a hospital in small-town North Carolina.  I work in energy solutions and was visiting the facilities staff.  The director and the chief tech were talking about the director's visit to Seattle, and he exclaimed in shocked surprise over a woman baring a breast to feed her baby . . . in public!

Anyway, I remember what the chief tech said in response.  "I tell you what I think this is, it's due to so many people smokin' the marijuana!!"

So that's what I always remember when votes go this way.  Ignorant people will be ignorant, and usually frightened of new things that don't impact them at all.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas ... some tax revenue from marijuana sales would have contributed to funding law enforcement.
I might have hesitated myself on that one.
 
tirob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?


Because we don't want make cops responsible for protecting people who trade in weed?  Because "regulation" of the stuff is a joke?  Because legalizing helps black market weed operators stay in business by making it lawful to possess their merchandise?  Because we don't want to see weed peddlers form trade organizations and lobby legislators?  Because weed isn't particularly healthy to use?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: Meh.  Guess I'll stay in Colorado for a bit longer.


You probably should, they just decriminalized shrooms, DMT, and a few other fun things.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


rarlomagazine.com.auView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?


The war on drugs was extremely effective scare tactic propaganda?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tirob: Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?

Because we don't want make cops responsible for protecting people who trade in weed?  Because "regulation" of the stuff is a joke?  Because legalizing helps black market weed operators stay in business by making it lawful to possess their merchandise?  Because we don't want to see weed peddlers form trade organizations and lobby legislators?  Because weed isn't particularly healthy to use?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: For those of us living in St Louis, this doesn't change much, possession has been functionally decriminalized for a while, and the smell of marijuana alone is no longer enough to initiate police action. It is good news overall though. I guess it will become easier to buy? I'm not sure sure TBH, the most I ever have is part of an edible that gets passed around the bar occasionally.


'Cause Missouri is The Gateway State now.

Just wanted to point out your redundant use of "sure" in your last sentence.
YOU'RE HIGH RIGHT NOW, AREN'T YOU????
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: Watch Missouri deny it like they did Medicaid expansion


Probably not. They set it up so that the current med dispenseries get all the licenses, just like Illinois. This means prices will stay artificially high through market control.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tirob: Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?

Because we don't want make cops responsible for protecting people who trade in weed?  Because "regulation" of the stuff is a joke?  Because legalizing helps black market weed operators stay in business by making it lawful to possess their merchandise?  Because we don't want to see weed peddlers form trade organizations and lobby legislators?  Because weed isn't particularly healthy to use?


And that's why Republicans want to shut down the alcohol and tobacco industries too.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?


Racism, mostlyl
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tirob: Barbeaubot: So many states, red and blue, have had legal weed for a long enough time to understand how legalization affects the population. It...doesn't. you get more tax revenue, the people are slightly mellower, and crime rates aren't generally affected. Why would anyone vote no on it?

Because we don't want make cops responsible for protecting people who trade in weed?  Because "regulation" of the stuff is a joke?  Because legalizing helps black market weed operators stay in business by making it lawful to possess their merchandise?  Because we don't want to see weed peddlers form trade organizations and lobby legislators?  Because weed isn't particularly healthy to use?


Cops are not responsible for protecting anyone ever. Every weed store I've been to keeps it's own armed security. Anything you'd call the cops for could and does happen to every other retail establishment.

Regulation needs improvement, yes. Federal legalization would go a long way to making such a thing possible.

I have no problem with cannabis produces and salespeople organization trade and/or labor unions. Freeze peach!

It's not particularly unhealthy either. There are plenty of proven medical benefits for major health conditions and fairly minimal negative effects for occasional users.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I just can't imagine for the life of me why you would VOTE DOWN a legal marijuana measure.

Are you telling me the majority of the population in those states don't smoke it??


I've never tried it myself, but I'm all for legalization. At the end of the day when it comes to voting for it only about 10-15% of Americans are regular users, all the "one time in college" folks are indifferent about it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Ethertap: For those of us living in St Louis, this doesn't change much, possession has been functionally decriminalized for a while, and the smell of marijuana alone is no longer enough to initiate police action. It is good news overall though. I guess it will become easier to buy? I'm not sure sure TBH, the most I ever have is part of an edible that gets passed around the bar occasionally.

'Cause Missouri is The Gateway State now.

Just wanted to point out your redundant use of "sure" in your last sentence.
YOU'RE HIGH RIGHT NOW, AREN'T YOU????


I'd love to open a dispensary in STL called "Gateway Drugs."
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.