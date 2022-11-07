 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 259 of blyatzkrieg: Russian soldiers have complained they were sent into an "incomprehensible battle" in Donetsk. Zelensky said Moscow had suffered heavy losses in the eastern region. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Nuclear weapon, Russian penal colonies, Russian forces, southern Ukraine, single existing nuclear treaty  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

In terms of relationship with the real world, I find it unlikely that Ukrainian forces destroyed or captured 111 pieces of Russian artillery in one day. That would probably require the sudden collapse in depth of an entire Russian front somewhere, or a Ukrainian ambush of a really large convoy of replacement artillery pieces.

Also, how many pieces of artillery are the Russians supposed to have, anyway?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

Around 6000 on paper.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

Uh, the number is 11. Someone fat fingered the spreadsheet.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

Uh, the number is 11. Someone fat fingered the spreadsheet.


Never mind, I see the note. But yeah it has to be 11.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

And you know this... how?

Someone fat fingered the spreadsheet.

The fault is not with the presented spreadsheet; it lies in the source document (which may or may not itself source from someone's spreadsheet).

As I show in the dark pink note on my spreadsheet, the source doc (the Kyiv Independent chart) shows today's cumulative number as 1902, and the daily as 11. The prior day's cumulative number is 1,791.

I spent 45 years in management accounting. Starting in the trenches, I became fast and accurate on a ten-key calculator. But I also made, or became aware of, most of the types of errors that can happen when slinging numbers around.

So, IMHO, it is just as likely that either number is misstated. An 8 could have been misread as 9 and today's cumulative number could really be 1802. Or a 1 could have dropped from the daily number of 11, which should actually be 111. The 111 daily number is what my spreadsheet shows. That is because the spreadsheet's daily number is always the calculated difference between the current and prior day cumulative. It is a built-in check on the accuracy of the numbers reported (ultimately) by the Ukrainian General Staff.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

I think it's the first issue. Different doc:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Harlee: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

I think it's the first issue. Different doc:

Yep. I verified this to the posted-2-hours-ago numbers on the Ukrainian General Staff website. Looks like someone at the Kyiv Independent fumbled a digit on the cumulative. OK, here's the revised spreadsheet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 29 to November 4.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.

/PS Ding, dong, the witch is dead.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Training for new Russian conscripts:

Day 1: Deployment

Fark user imageView Full Size


Day 2: Meeting the Fellas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia flaunts its immense capacity for protracted losing.
 
DVD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh, I whine in the other thread, and a mod responds by greening this one!  I'm so good!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DVD: Huh, I whine in the other thread, and a mod responds by greening this one!  I'm so good!


Good job. This one just got redlit.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Western sources may be all a-frenzied at the election news in the United States, but as always the democratic process in Russia is superior. Instead of the people writing their choices on paper ballots which can be lost or manipulated, the Russian government instead tells citizens what their votes are. This way there are no mistakes made! For instance, in the coming weeks Moscow citizens will again vote to keep the bagpipe prohibition in place to prevent any further instances of the 'unpleasantness' experienced last year.

* Any claims that Ukraine has destroyed one hundred and eleven artillery pieces in a single day are false. While it is true that a supply train carrying two hundred trebuchets hand-built in Chelyabinsk by patriotic workers was derailed and set ablaze, those trebuchets had been designated as launchers for our aerial reconnaissance program and had been intended to launch conscripts through the air in order to observer our enemies. While the completion of a recon flight may well end with a significant impact, these were technically not artillery, and anyway they were destroyed by a dropped cigarette from a careless soldier named Ivan and not the armed forces of Ukraine. *Chuckles* Oh, Ivan, will you never learn?

* In a programming note, future episodes of Russian Mythbusters have been put on hold due to the successful test of the 'Can one catch incoming HIMARs rocket with gloves?' test, which, while successful, did not end up being useful in terms of long term survivability. A future episode is planned in which Yuri and Yakov's surviving Mythterns will explore the 'Can one survive being doused in burning kerosene?' question will be taped once they make it out of the hospital, if they do.

* Unfortunately, the promotional tie in between Russian Fried Chicken and the luxury lingerie line Babushka's Backdoor has been closed early due to limited supplies of chicken gravy and sackcloth. However, due to the success of this program, the Ministry of Culture has announced a future program featuring sexy vulcanized rubber gimp suits with Szechuan sauce holders, just in time for the McRib to return to Tasty Period. We will keep you informed should the McRib return.
 
DVD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DVD: Huh, I whine in the other thread, and a mod responds by greening this one!  I'm so good!

Good job. This one just got redlit.


___________

Dagnabbit!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Turn around, comrades!
Doctor Zhivago - Scene on Road
Youtube 7QkJjWIHFSA
 
gyorg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

I assume they finished all the buildings (ammo depots and HQs) and now just nail any military vehicle in sight.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PS: Zelensky is still alive you russian biatches.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

List of Ukrainian Orthodox Churches in the US: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Walks in the room

What?  No snacks yet?

digs in pocket, finds a fun sized  KitKat bar and sets it on the table

I did my part
 
JoyR!der
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It looks like the mobiks are paying the price, high attrition on the static fronts seems to be the new normal.

\Go Felted Fellas!
\\If you set a gopnik on fire and then quench in water are they "battle hardened"? Or should you only quench in oil to prevent stress risers?
\\\Slashies come with numerical typos, this one goes to 111!
 
loki021376
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So it looks like we survived another election cycle where billions were spent and not much is going to change. GO USA! Now back to the actual important things in the world like stopping genocide and putin a boot in Putin's azz!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Slava Ukraini
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well now i can keep up with the thread again. Gave up on yesterdays thread trying to catch up after the internet got back on here again 10 hours after it went green.
 
mederu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia lost 800 mobilized soldiers (mobics) with friendly fire
Youtube 1ha4g9d3AxI

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
caira
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
(lets a single manly tear drop from his face, having hit head after falling over laughing)

toraque: In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Western sources may be all a-frenzied at the election news in the United States, but as always the democratic process in Russia is superior. Instead of the people writing their choices on paper ballots which can be lost or manipulated, the Russian government instead tells citizens what their votes are. This way there are no mistakes made! For instance, in the coming weeks Moscow citizens will again vote to keep the bagpipe prohibition in place to prevent any further instances of the 'unpleasantness' experienced last year.


... uhm, I think we may need to acknowledge that Vovochka Vovochkovich's misrule might have one redeeming feature.

* Any claims that Ukraine has destroyed one hundred and eleven artillery pieces in a single day are false. While it is true that a supply train carrying two hundred trebuchets hand-built in Chelyabinsk by patriotic workers was derailed and set ablaze, those trebuchets had been designated as launchers for our aerial reconnaissance program and had been intended to launch conscripts through the air in order to observer our enemies. While the completion of a recon flight may well end with a significant impact, these were technically not artillery, and anyway they were destroyed by a dropped cigarette from a careless soldier named Ivan and not the armed forces of Ukraine. *Chuckles* Oh, Ivan, will you never learn?

Wait, how did they convince the guys from Chelyabinsk they needed to build a trebuchet?  Those motherfarkers¹ can pick up and throw a 152mm shell further than most modern artillery pieces can get them anyway...

¹ Don't ask if this is meant literally.  Just don't.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People are saying that Ukrainians are providing a pretty decent amount of vodka rations to Russian POWs. Apparently you get a bigger share if you walk in and surrender than if the Ukrainians have to go out and get you.

So you know... be sure to tell your Russian friends. Because everyone is saying it.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

valenumr: Harlee: Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

So, if that 1802 is correct then nearly one-third of Russia's artillery pieces have been destroyed. Of course, that leaves out the pieces that self-destructed due to poor maintenance or overuse. The real number could be much higher at this point.
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw last night a bunch of Russian soldiers died when their officers abandoned them before they got shelled. Hope they start heading home to "talk" to Putin and his whore mother about how they feel.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: Note today's arty numbers, and my note.

You said "cum" twice.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: People are saying that Ukrainians are providing a pretty decent amount of vodka rations to Russian POWs. Apparently you get a bigger share if you walk in and surrender than if the Ukrainians have to go out and get you.


They should give the POWs some military training as well.  When they get back to the front line, you want them to have the leadership ability to show others how to surrender too.  I would be tempted to send them back with a few rations of vodka to share.

Towns along the cattle trails used to leave nearly empty bottles of whisky along the trails with just enough left in them to temp the cowhands to come into town for more booze.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.


War should be hell.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: DarnoKonrad: what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.

War should be hell.


War is war and hell is hell.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: DarnoKonrad: what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.

War should be hell.


OK Patton.  Shouldn't you be out pistol whipping someone with PTSD?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Tr0mBoNe: DarnoKonrad: what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.

War should be hell.

OK Patton.  Shouldn't you be out pistol whipping someone with PTSD?


It's too bad Patton died in that motorcycle accident after fighting the ottomans.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Donuts are on the back table, as well as my best attempt at eggs shkvarky (I didn't have any pork fat, so I used bacon. It's basically just eggs and bacon).

Coffee is in the kiddie pool as per usual. We've moved the unclaimed kiddies to the storeroom- make sure you pick yours up before you go, this isn't a babysitting service. Also, some of the night crew were blasting some particularly inappropriate music last night, so expect your kids to have some questions.

Also, please don't touch the brain in the kiddie pool- it's mine, I stayed up too late last night watching election returns, so I'm soaking it for a bit.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Tr0mBoNe: DarnoKonrad: what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.

War should be hell.

OK Patton.  Shouldn't you be out pistol whipping someone with PTSD?


War should be hell so leaders should try working together instead of putting their people through it. If war is easy and clean, then we will have more war.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Early indications that good stuff might be happening in Kherson soon:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DarnoKonrad: Tr0mBoNe: DarnoKonrad: what a farking meatgrinder. Modern war isn't supposed to be like this.

Although I suppose it's instructive.  If you don't have air superiority, you're basically fighting WW I all over again.

War should be hell.

OK Patton.  Shouldn't you be out pistol whipping someone with PTSD?

It's too bad Patton died in that motorcycle accident after fighting the ottomans.


_________________

It can happen when you're distracted by thinking about your blind and deaf girlfriend that crashed her plane while hiding from Nazis.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: I saw last night a bunch of Russian soldiers died when their officers abandoned them before they got shelled. Hope they start heading home to "talk" to Putin and his whore mother about how they feel.


I think that's gonna be hard to do on account of the whole dead thing.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Is Kherson a trap, combat monks, the state of Russian industry, a number of cute redheads in sunflower fields, how fast the Russian army is advancing, and ponies with aquatic drones are all featured.
 
Royce P [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You are in black darkness and confusion. You have been hugger-muggered, and carom-shotted into a war, and you know nothing about it. You know nothing about the forces that caused it, or you know next to nothing. You ought not to be in this war. You cannot win this war" - Ezra Pound
 
Livinglush
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't be around today, I need an actual productive day now and then so that everyone else can run the business while I surf the web on the rest of the days.  Just dropping in to leave a plate of Taylor ham and cheese sandwiches and say Slava Ukraini!

Best wishes lads.
 
