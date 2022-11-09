 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   Grading Washington State drivers on their ability to drive during the first snowfall of the season   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same grade every year. The "I've got an SUV I can drive anywhere...so why am I upside down in a ditch" attitude is strong in this state. Even without snow Blewett was like Death Race 2000 last weekend.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goddamn Asian drivers. A bloody menace, I tell you. Mistake giving them anything more than rickshaws.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It happens in every state, unfortunately.

#1 tip for safe winter driving: leave 1 half or 1 hour earlier than you need to.

Accidents happen when you rush yourself, or you become the problem by blazing by at 55 and get "suprised" that "some grandma" is only going 35.

Black ice is unforgiving and doesn't care if you are a good or bad driver. It gets everyone.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Leave 'em there until spring thaw.  Maybe until just before spring thaw so they don't start stinking up the place.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I moved to Wisconsin 8 years ago and am still driving my rear wheel drive V8 sedan. I can't tell you how many tricked out 4WD vehicles I've seen in ditches or spun out. I know my car isn't the best choice for snow, so I drive very carefully. They know their car is the best for snow, and a certain number of them drive like there is No snow.

Turns out being careful, keeping space, starting slow, breaking easy, and turning gently is more important than equipment.
 
Dumahim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was raining in MN this morning going to work.  There were people acting like it was snowing.  On the freeways with curves people never slow down for, this morning people were braking and going down to 35 MPH.  Every year.  Late Oct/Nov, raining and 50 degrees?  Must be ice and snow.
 
