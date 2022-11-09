 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Murder suspect caught while shoplifting laundry detergent fails to make clean getaway   (ktla.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Roll Tide?

/20 gallons
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c
themoviescreenscene.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No panty on his head?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thank dog the detergent is okay!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Of all the stupid ways to get busted for murder, this has to be right up there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bet the manager that chased after him shiat himself after finding out they were wanted for murder.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Bet the manager that chased after him shiat himself after finding out they were wanted for murder.


I like to think that he did too but not as an involuntary reaction to a sudden stab of after-the-fact fear.  It would be better if he did it in the cold light of thoughtful reflection as a deliberate comment on the judicial system.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I certainly didn't Cheer for him
 
