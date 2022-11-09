 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Shoplifter gets busted for the old eggnog-in-the-pants maneuver, pleads the fifth, because no one should never, ever admit to the old eggnog-in-the-pants maneuver   (krqe.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use eggnog instead of milk in your waffle batter.

It'll farking change your life. Pinch of nutmeg and ground clove.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is that eggnog in your pants or are you just glad to see me?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This story is not relevant to my interests.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: This story is not relevant to my interests.



This abomination is none of my doing, blame the internet

Eggnog Mac and Cheese
1 quart eggnog
1 cup milk
2 sprigs fresh sage
2 sprigs fresh thyme
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons paprika
3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
1 pound cooked elbow macaroni
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x9 casserole dish.
In a heavy bottom pot, combine eggnog, milk, sage, thyme and bay leaves.
Bring the milk mixture to a simmer for 15 minutes. Lower the heat and let the herbs steep in the milk for about one hour.
Remove the herbs from the milk, season with salt, Worcestershire and paprika. Add the cheddar and Parmesan cheese to the sauce and allow to melt.
Add pasta. Stir until the pasta is completely coated with the sauce.
Pour the pasta mixture into the casserole dish and spread into an even layer. Sprinkle the top with panko breadcrumbs and place in the oven.
Bake for about 15 minutes, until the breadcrumbs are golden brown and the sauce is bubbling.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Use eggnog instead of milk in your waffle batter.

It'll farking change your life. Pinch of nutmeg and ground clove.


This is relevant to my interests. Is it 1:1 or are any adjustments necessary?

And I'm not saying the robber here is wrong, but I understand. Good eggnog is farking delicious. I've only seen the cheap unbranded stuff put out right now and it's not really worth buying, let alone stealing, but Organic Valley makes some vanilla eggnog and I'll fight someone for that.
 
