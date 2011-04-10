 Skip to content
(Hamilton Journal-News)   Man admits to shooting his neighbor "because he thought he was a Democrat"   (journal-news.com) divider line
    Murica, Coroner, Sheriff, Family, Preliminary hearing, Arraignment, video arraignment, Marriage, Family members  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maga. Fox News body count plus one.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hate crime?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No question it was antifa
 
stevecore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will run front page on Fox
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reagan fucked us all.
 
TWolfJaeger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


Steve Scalise would disagree.

And you know that whatabboutism is gonna grow looooong legs.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll say it again. Republicans are mentally ill.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its okay, he totally had one of these.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

https://www.cafepress.com/rightwingstuff/291484

Nothing suggestive about this stuff, just boys being boys.  Ain't it funny!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


No, but you'll sure as Fark hear us wishing we could if you can read minds
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First in with a "leaking" pun!
 
Masakyst
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
bostonguy:2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.

Republicans will likely start shooting themselves and blaming their liberal neighbors, just so they can say "See? Both sides!"
 
Jesterling
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh come on.  Everyone knows that democrats aren't people.
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well...was he a democrat?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


Yet.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWolfJaeger: bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.

Steve Scalise would disagree.

And you know that whatabboutism is gonna grow looooong legs.


No you are wrong.  Democrat loons always get confirmation that the person is a Republican because our loons are better
 
irocu88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't blame him.......
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Masakyst: Republicans will likely start shooting themselves and blaming their liberal neighbors, just so they can say "See? Both sides!"


Please proceed?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


Wasn't there a congressman baseball game a few years ago that disagrees?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

irocu88: Can't blame him.......

10/22/19-cryinoutloud: We used to be decent people.


We still are, despite the effort of the left.

Sure doesn't seem like reality is on your side.
 
blasterz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Masakyst: bostonguy:2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.

Republicans will likely start shooting themselves and blaming their liberal neighbors, just so they can say "See? Both sides!"


Your keyboard to FSM's orecchiette...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


I just haven't been caught.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.

Yet.


James Hodgkinson

Just sayin'.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One has to ask... was the bullet okay?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1) Lots of "both sides are bad" energy in this thread

2) That's one way to suppress Democratic voter turnout. Might catch on in 2024
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Christ.

I don't like that far from this place. I've lived IN butler country before.

Why is it always ohio?

What the fark is in the ground here that makes people this way?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sleze: Well...was he a democrat?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Reagan farked us all.


Facism isn't a mental illness, unless you think 1/3rd of the planet is mentally unstable murder monkey since 1.5 million years ago....

Hmm....

HMmmmm....

I see what you mean.

/Nixon doomed us all
 
mavexe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


LowQualityBait.png
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's a little terrorism among countrymen?  As we've seen, the key to winning the house is attempted murder with a hammer.


But let's reach across the aisle. Let bygones be bygones.  After all, we're all in this together as targets for right wing terrorism.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: 1) Lots of "both sides are bad" energy in this thread

2) That's one way to suppress Democratic voter turnout. Might catch on in 2024


Sides are bad. So much human effort is wasted just trying to undo the effort of the other guy, instead of doing something useful.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Its okay, he totally had one of these.
[i.imgur.com image 401x235]
https://www.cafepress.com/rightwingstuff/291484

Nothing suggestive about this stuff, just boys being boys.  Ain't it funny!


When I see one in traffic, I always do a mental inventory of weapons, ammo, and chemical components in my vehicle.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Until you hold the politicians and media outlets responsible for brainwashing people like that you'll see more of this happening in the near future. There's going to be no end to this unless people are willing to rip the bandaid off now instead of gingerly peeling it off.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Combs was taken into custody in a Jeep on Ohio 126, west of Chapel Road. Both Combs and his father were in the vehicle."

Damn, they picked up the entire vehicle with a crane and dropped in into the prison yard apparently.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And if you've got to have sides, there should be more than two of them. Having only two sides brings out the worst in many humans.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Christ.

I don't like that far from this place. I've lived IN butler country before.

Why is it always ohio?

What the fark is in the ground here that makes people this way?



its all the crap they put in wendy's frosties and bob evans'
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
**Paging Marco Rubio to the Right white curtesy phone, Little Marco to the white curtesy phone.**

He should be here any minute to comment, just be patient.
 
dracos31
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ohio.
Not even once.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the reflexive first reaction to this is "Well yeah, but Steve Scalise" instead of "How awful! This is not how we should settle political differences"

Predicted follow-up take: "It's Oklahoma. He shoulda had a gun to defend himself. See? He *was* a Democrat!"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: It's Oklahoma


Goddammit, autocarrot
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
this article isnt viewable in europe, can someone post a tl;dr?

did the victim survive? where in OH was this in particular?

i havent been to ohio in over 10 years. Man i was so glad when the ex moved back to Sacramento and i never had to visit that place again.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bostonguy: 1. Stochastic terrorism.

2. You will never hear about a Democrat going up and shooting someone because they think the person is a Republican.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Too soon?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GalFisk: So much human effort is wasted just trying to undo the effort of the other guy, instead of doing something useful.


Fixing things usually takes longer than doing it right the first time
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: this article isnt viewable in europe, can someone post a tl;dr?

did the victim survive? where in OH was this in particular?

i havent been to ohio in over 10 years. Man i was so glad when the ex moved back to Sacramento and i never had to visit that place again.


40some father killed.

In Butler county just north of Cincinnati (the sheriff there is one of those who will gladly shoot a minority if they're standing between him and a press microphone -so while shocking...not really surprising sadly)

/DRThisFA
//Been on the local news though
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Why is it always ohio?

What the fark is in the ground here that makes people this way?


It's the water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Father_Jack: this article isnt viewable in europe, can someone post a tl;dr?

did the victim survive? where in OH was this in particular?

i havent been to ohio in over 10 years. Man i was so glad when the ex moved back to Sacramento and i never had to visit that place again.

40some father killed.

In Butler county just north of Cincinnati (the sheriff there is one of those who will gladly shoot a minority if they're standing between him and a press microphone -so while shocking...not really surprising sadly)

/DRThisFA
//Been on the local news though


ok so the part of Ohio that's more like KY than OH proper. check.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Father_Jack: this article isnt viewable in europe, can someone post a tl;dr?

did the victim survive? where in OH was this in particular?

i havent been to ohio in over 10 years. Man i was so glad when the ex moved back to Sacramento and i never had to visit that place again.

40some father killed.

In Butler county just north of Cincinnati (the sheriff there is one of those who will gladly shoot a minority if they're standing between him and a press microphone -so while shocking...not really surprising sadly)

/DRThisFA
//Been on the local news though


Just a little bit north of cincy there is nothing. What looks like soybeans for miles and miles.

This doesn't surprise me.

/I once bought a motorcycle from one of those dudes
//I'm white, so he was cool with me, but he had confederate shiat everywhere
///sold me a nice bike at way under market value because his girlfriend was pregnant, so I didn't say much. Him getting the worst end of the stick there (and also living in what can only be described as a 'meth hovel') seemed like punishment enough.
 
